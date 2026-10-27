Shea Marne Luxury Collection Continues Legacy Of Vision And Fashion Excellence With Curated Designer Offerings

MENAFN - GetNews)"Martha George Boxley built this collection on a foundation of vision, education, and an unwavering passion for fashion. Every designer label we carry and every piece of jewelry we present reflects her commitment to helping people express themselves through what they wear. We are proud to continue that mission every single day."Shea Marne Luxury Collection honors the legacy of its founder, the late Martha George Boxley, by offering a curated selection of designer labels and distinctive accessories. The collection serves fashion-forward customers who seek expressive, statement-making pieces that reflect individuality and sophistication.

Buffalo, New York - October 27, 2026 - Shea Marne Luxury Collection, a curated fashion destination featuring designer labels and handcrafted accessories, is honoring the enduring legacy of its founder, the late Martha George Boxley, by expanding its reach to customers who value fashion beyond the ordinary.

Founded by Boxley, a woman whose life was defined by leadership, education, and an abiding passion for style, Shea Marne Luxury Collection has grown into a recognized destination for customers seeking distinctive designer fashion. Boxley was also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, an organization with a longstanding tradition of service and sisterhood, values that remain woven into the fabric of the collection she created.

For the past 30 years, Shea Marne Luxury Collection has been connected to a tradition of fashion, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and community empowerment throughout the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region. More than a fashion destination, Shea Marne Luxury Collection represents a commitment to service, meaningful partnerships, and the belief that businesses can be powerful catalysts for positive social change.

Throughout the years, Shea Marne Luxury Collection has proudly supported sororities, fraternities, and community-based organizations in their fundraising efforts. These partnerships have helped advance initiatives that support college scholarships for deserving students, youth development programs, educational opportunities, and other charitable causes that strengthen our communities. At the heart of Shea Marne Luxury Collection is the enduring legacy of our founder, whose vision extended far beyond fashion. Rooted in the principles of entrepreneurship, service, generosity, and community responsibility, that vision established a foundation for making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Our founder believed that fashion could serve as more than a form of personal expression. It could also become a vehicle for bringing people together, supporting worthwhile causes, and creating opportunities for future generations.

Today, that legacy continues through Shea Marne Luxury Collection's commitment to building relationships with Greek-letter organizations, nonprofit associations, educational initiatives, and other community partners throughout the DMV. Every fundraising collaboration, community partnership, and opportunity to give back reflects the values that shaped our foundation.

Our founder's legacy is not simply a part of our history. It is a living commitment reflected in the work we do, the partnerships we build, and the opportunities we help create for future generations. Shea Marne Luxury Collection believes that shopping locally is more than a retail transaction. It is an investment in the economic vitality and social well-being of our neighborhoods. When customers choose to support local, independently owned businesses, they help keep dollars circulating within their communities, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen the economic foundation that makes community giving possible.

For Shea Marne Luxury Collection, this philosophy is closely connected to social enterprise-the idea that business success and community impact can work hand in hand. Through partnerships and fundraising initiatives, the business has supported organizations working to provide college scholarships, develop young leaders, expand educational opportunities, and respond to community needs. These efforts demonstrate the power of combining fashion, commerce, and philanthropy to make a lasting difference.

The collection features a carefully assembled roster of designer labels, each chosen for its ability to make a lasting impression. IC Collection offers expressive contemporary fashion that speaks to modern sensibilities. Karen T Designs delivers distinctive designer fashion with an eye toward originality. Samuel Dong is known for sculptural silhouettes and statement-making designs that push conventional boundaries. Vanite Couture brings couture-inspired style to customers who appreciate refined elegance. Bibire rounds out the lineup with expressive fashion designed for those who embrace bold looks and unapologetic style.

In addition to its designer apparel offerings, Shea Marne Luxury Collection features a selection of handcrafted statement jewelry. These pieces are chosen to complement the collections on display, giving customers the opportunity to build complete looks that reflect their personal aesthetic.

Customers can shop Shea Marne Luxury Collection daily inside the EYDMV Marketplace at Westfield Wheaton Mall in Wheaton, Maryland, as well as online through the company website. The dual presence allows the collection to serve both local shoppers who prefer to browse in person and customers from across the country who discover the brand digitally. Visitors to the marketplace location are encouraged to explore the designer collections, discover new arrivals, and find statement pieces that complement their individual style.

The decision to carry multiple designer labels under one roof reflects Boxley's original vision of creating a destination where customers could find fashion that goes beyond mainstream offerings. Rather than following trends, the collection emphasizes individuality and personal expression, offering pieces that stand apart from mass-produced alternatives.

Each label in the collection was selected for its craftsmanship, design point of view, and appeal to customers who see clothing and accessories as a form of self-expression. From the sculptural artistry of Samuel Dong to the couture sensibility of Vanite Couture, every brand contributes something distinct to the overall offering.

Shea Marne Luxury Collection continues to welcome new customers while maintaining the standards and values established by its founder. The team behind the collection remains committed to Boxley's belief that fashion should be accessible, expressive, and deeply personal.

Shoppers interested in exploring the full range of designer labels and handcrafted jewelry are invited to visit in person or browse the online store for current availability and new arrivals.

About Us

Shea Marne Luxury Collection is a curated fashion destination featuring designer labels including IC Collection, Karen T Designs, Samuel Dong, Vanite Couture, and Bibire, alongside handcrafted statement jewelry. Founded by the late Martha George Boxley, the collection serves customers who appreciate fashion beyond the ordinary and seek distinctive, expressive pieces that reflect individual style.

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