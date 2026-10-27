TAFITIE Introduces 10 Mhz Ultrasound Beauty Device For At-Home Skincare

MENAFN - GetNews) TAFITIE introduces a home-use ultrasound beauty device featuring four selectable modes, two treatment heads and a dedicated Ultrasound Coupling Gel. Priced at US$1,599.99, the device is available to consumers in the United States and Canada, with serums and facial masks planned for future release.

Los Angeles, California - October 27, 2026 - TAFITIE today announced the introduction of its 10 MHz ultrasound beauty device for consumers in the United States and Canada. The device features four selectable operating modes, two titanium treatment heads and a dedicated Ultrasound Coupling Gel. The announcement marks an expansion of the brand's at-home beauty product range.

Research and development for TAFITIE began in 2019, and the brand was established in 2023. The company says its product development has focused on easy-to-use controls, defined session times and clear instructions for home use.

Image 1. TAFITIE presents its handheld beauty device in a skincare setting. Image courtesy of TAFITIE.

10 MHz Ultrasound System and Product Design

The TAFITIE device is designed around an ultrasound frequency of 10 MHz. Its handheld form incorporates two titanium treatment heads and selectable operating modes.

TAFITIE calls its system Dual-Pulse LINU. According to the company, preset programs manage the device's ultrasound pulse patterns within the selected operating modes.

During use, the product instructions call for an Ultrasound Coupling Gel to be applied between the treatment head and the skin. Users are directed to follow the supplied guidance for mode selection, application and session duration.

The company designed the controls and preset modes so users can operate the product without individually adjusting the underlying pulse settings.

The device uses longer and shorter pulse intervals as part of its preset operating programs.

The product is intended to be used in accordance with its supplied instructions and recommended application times.

Image 2. The shell-inspired exterior of the TAFITIE handheld beauty device. Image courtesy of TAFITIE.

Four Selectable Operating Modes

TAFITIE provides four user-selectable operating modes: INFUSE, GLOW, LIFT and CLEAR.

INFUSE and GLOW are two of the product's labeled modes. Users can select a program using the device controls and refer to the user guide for operating details.

LIFT and CLEAR complete the four-mode lineup. The modes are part of the device's preset control interface.

Each mode has its own recommended settings and duration. Users should follow the accompanying product instructions; there is no need to use every mode during a single session.

Image 3. Close-up of the device's two treatment heads and illuminated design details. Image courtesy of TAFITIE.

Ultrasound Coupling Gel and Everyday Operation

TAFITIE recommends a dedicated Ultrasound Coupling Gel as part of the device's operating process. Users apply the gel and handle the device according to the instructions supplied with the product.

The gel serves as the specified contact medium during use. Consumers should review the product label, ingredient information and directions before applying it.

Users should follow the manufacturer's directions for applying additional gel and completing a session.

The gel contains fragrance. Consumers can review the full ingredient list and product directions when deciding whether the formula suits their preferences.

Product Development and Manufacturing

TAFITIE has focused its product development on combining a handheld design with straightforward controls and instructions suitable for home-use routines.

This includes the design of the treatment heads, the application process for the Ultrasound Coupling Gel and the way users select and operate the device's preset modes.

According to TAFITIE, the device is manufactured at its own production facility, where the company oversees materials and production processes.

The company says its production operations include internal product checks and instructions to support appropriate use.

Complementary Skincare Collection in Development

TAFITIE is preparing to introduce a skincare collection, with serums and facial masks planned for release in stages. The additional products will expand the brand's beauty and skincare range.

The company plans to share further details about each product's features and intended use at launch.

Product information, ingredient details and instructions will be provided for the respective products when they become available.

Launch dates, formulas, and product availability will be announced through the brand's official website.

Ocean-Inspired Product Design

TAFITIE's ocean-inspired identity appears in the shell-like form of the device and the story surrounding the brand.

The product carries that visual identity through its shape and presentation. Its appearance forms part of the experience alongside the controls, gel application, and time spent caring for the skin.

Customer Support and Product Information

TAFITIE provides product instructions and information through its customer support channels.

Customer support is available for questions about operation, product care and warranty assistance. Customers should retain their order details when contacting the team.

Price and Availability

TAFITIE is priced at US$1,599.99 and is available through the brand's online store to consumers in the United States and Canada.

Delivery estimates and applicable taxes, duties, or destination-specific charges are provided in the published shipping terms and checkout information.

Additional product details are available at .

About TAFITIE

TAFITIE is a beauty technology brand established in 2023, following research and development that began in 2019. Its 10 MHz ultrasound beauty device features four selectable operating modes and a gel-assisted application process. The brand is expanding its at-home beauty range with planned serums and facial masks.