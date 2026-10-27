Narcolepsy Pipeline Outlook 2026: Oral, Injectable, And Novel Delivery Candidates Advancing Through Clinical Trials Novartis, Shionogi Inc., Takeda, Avadel Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Jazz Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 27, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Narcolepsy pipeline constitutes 12+ key companies continuously working towards developing 15+ Narcolepsy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Narcolepsy Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Narcolepsy Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Narcolepsy Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Narcolepsy Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Narcolepsy treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Narcolepsy companies working in the treatment market are Orexia, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Suven Life Sciences, Axsome Therapeutics, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Suven Life Sciences Limited, Alza Corporation, DE, USA, Cephalon, Orphan Medical, Theranexus, NLS Pharmaceutics, Takeda, Alkermes, Inc., Pfizer, Balance Therapeutics, Avadel, and others, are developing therapies for the Narcolepsy treatment



Emerging Narcolepsy therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- ORX-750, MK 6552, JZP-441, TAK-925, SUVN-G3031, AXS 12, NLS-2, JZP258, TS-091, SUVN-G3031, JNJ-17216498, Modafinil, sodium oxybate, THN102 300/3, Mazindol, TAK-861, ALKS 2680, PF-03654746, BTD-001, FT218, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Narcolepsy market in the coming years.

In September 2026, The New England Journal of Medicine published findings from Takeda's Phase III FirstLight and RadiantLight trials assessing oveporexton. Both studies demonstrated significant improvements in wakefulness, excessive daytime sleepiness, and weekly cataplexy frequency compared with placebo. Commonly reported adverse events included increased urinary frequency and temporary insomnia.

In August 2026, Harmony Biosciences reported initial single-ascending-dose Phase I results for BP-205, an investigational orexin-2 receptor (OX2R) agonist. The candidate demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetic properties and an overall acceptable safety and tolerability profile in healthy volunteers. The company plans to continue Phase I evaluations, with Phase II trials exploring potential central nervous system indications expected to commence in mid-2027.

In July 2026, The FDA accepted Axsome Therapeutics' New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-12 (reboxetine), intended to treat cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. The application was assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of May 1, 2027. AXS-12 is a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor being developed to reduce cataplexy episodes and improve related symptoms.

In July 2026, The FDA granted Fast Track designation to Lu AH69593, an investigational oral orexin-2 receptor (OX2R) agonist developed by Lundbeck for narcolepsy. At the time of the announcement, the candidate was undergoing Phase Ib clinical development. This designation aims to accelerate the development and regulatory review of promising therapies addressing significant unmet medical needs.

In June 2026, Results from Axsome Therapeutics' ENCORE study of AXS-12 (reboxetine) demonstrated sustained treatment benefits with long-term use in patients with narcolepsy type 1. The Phase III extension and randomized-withdrawal trial showed that continued therapy maintained its efficacy, whereas patients switched to placebo experienced an increase in cataplexy frequency.

In September 2025, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amneal” or the“Company”) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for sodium oxybate oral solution 500 mg/mL, a generic referencing Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Xyrem®. Previously, Amneal had been supplying an authorized generic of the therapy in limited volumes. Sodium oxybate oral solution, a central nervous system depressant, is approved for treating cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy patients aged 7 years and older.

In September 2025, Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced that 17 abstracts, including one oral presentation, have been accepted for the upcoming World Sleep 2025 conference, featuring new findings on its narcolepsy therapy, LUMRYZ. Data from the REFRESH study highlighted the effectiveness of once-nightly sodium oxybate in both patients transitioning from twice-nightly formulations and those initiating or resuming oxybate treatment. The study demonstrated notable improvements in excessive daytime sleepiness, overall narcolepsy symptoms, and patient-reported outcomes such as quality of life and reduced dependence on stimulants. These results reinforce the value of LUMRYZ's single-dose regimen, eliminating the need for a second nighttime dose.

In September 2025, Takeda and Alkermes presented new data on their orexin receptor 2 (OX2R)-selective agonists in Singapore today, underscoring the intensifying race to bring this novel class of narcolepsy treatments to market. Takeda evaluated its candidate, oveporexton, in the Phase 3 FirstLight and RadiantLight trials, enrolling over 270 patients across 19 countries. In July, the company reported that both studies met their primary endpoints, showing statistically significant improvements in excessive daytime sleepiness-measured by the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT)-across all oveporexton doses versus placebo at Week 12.

In July 2025, Takeda revealed this week that its oral small-molecule candidate, oveporexton, designed to treat type I narcolepsy, demonstrated positive outcomes in two pivotal Phase III trials, potentially paving the way for regulatory approval. Type I narcolepsy is estimated to impact about 126,000 individuals in the U.S., though underdiagnosis suggests the true number may be higher. The condition arises from the loss of neurons that produce orexin, a neuropeptide essential for regulating wakefulness and REM sleep. In April 2025, According to data presented at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting, the investigational therapy AXS-12 (reboxetine) significantly decreased the frequency of weekly cataplexy episodes and other narcolepsy-related symptoms compared with placebo.

Narcolepsy Overview

Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness, sudden and uncontrollable episodes of falling asleep during the day, and disrupted nighttime sleep patterns. People with narcolepsy often experience sudden loss of muscle tone (cataplexy), vivid hallucinations while falling asleep or waking up (hypnagogic and hypnopompic hallucinations), and temporary paralysis when falling asleep or waking up (sleep paralysis).

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Narcolepsy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Narcolepsy Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Samelisant: Suven Life Sciences

E2086: Eisai Co Ltd

ORX-750: Orexia

MK 6552: Merck Sharp & Dohme

JZP-441: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

TAK-925: Takeda

SUVN-G3031: Suven Life Sciences

AXS 12: Axsome Therapeutics

NLS-2: NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd

JZP258: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

TS-091: Taisho Pharmaceutical

SUVN-G3031: Suven Life Sciences Limited

JNJ-17216498: Alza Corporation, DE, USA

Modafinil: Cephalon

sodium oxybate Orphan Medical

THN102 300/3: Theranexus

Mazindol: NLS Pharmaceutics

TAK-861: Takeda

ALKS 2680: Alkermes, Inc.

PF-03654746 Pfizer

BTD-001: Balance Therapeutics FT218: Avadel

Narcolepsy Route of Administration

Narcolepsy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Narcolepsy Molecule Type

Narcolepsy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Narcolepsy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Narcolepsy Assessment by Product Type

Narcolepsy By Stage and Product Type

Narcolepsy Assessment by Route of Administration

Narcolepsy By Stage and Route of Administration

Narcolepsy Assessment by Molecule Type Narcolepsy by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Narcolepsy Report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Narcolepsy product details are provided in the report. Download the Narcolepsy pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Narcolepsy therapies

Some of the key companies in the Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Narcolepsy are - Novartis AG, Shionogi Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences (BIOPROJET), Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics Inc., XWPharma Ltd., and others.

Narcolepsy Pipeline Analysis:

The Narcolepsy pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Narcolepsy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Narcolepsy Treatment.

Narcolepsy key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Narcolepsy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Narcolepsy market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Narcolepsy drugs and therapies

Narcolepsy Pipeline Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence and Disease Awareness: Increasing recognition of narcolepsy symptoms, including excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy, is driving demand for improved diagnostic options and innovative treatments.

Advancements in Drug Development: The development of novel therapies targeting orexin receptors and other sleep-wake regulatory pathways is strengthening the narcolepsy pipeline and creating opportunities for improved disease management.

High Unmet Medical Needs: Limitations of existing treatments in managing all symptoms, along with concerns about adverse effects and residual daytime sleepiness, are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop more effective therapies.

Increasing Clinical Research and Investment: Growing investments in clinical trials, biotechnology research, and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies are accelerating the development of next-generation narcolepsy treatments. Potential for Improved Treatment Outcomes: Investigational therapies designed to address the underlying mechanisms of narcolepsy may offer better symptom control, improved quality of life, and more convenient dosing options.

Narcolepsy Pipeline Market Barriers



High Clinical Development Costs: The substantial investment required for clinical trials, safety assessments, and regulatory approval can slow the development of new narcolepsy therapies.

Challenges in Clinical Trial Design: Variability in disease symptoms, differences between narcolepsy type 1 and type 2, and difficulties in measuring treatment outcomes can complicate clinical trial execution.

Regulatory Approval Uncertainties: Investigational therapies must demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy, and unexpected trial results or regulatory delays may affect pipeline progression.

Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Potential adverse effects, drug interactions, and long-term safety uncertainties may limit the development, approval, or adoption of novel narcolepsy treatments. Limited Patient Identification and Diagnosis: Underdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, and limited access to specialized sleep centers can restrict patient recruitment for clinical trials and affect the commercial potential of emerging therapies.

Scope of Narcolepsy Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Narcolepsy Companies: Orexia, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Suven Life Sciences, Axsome Therapeutics, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Suven Life Sciences Limited, Alza Corporation, DE, USA, Cephalon, Orphan Medical, Theranexus, NLS Pharmaceutics, Takeda, Alkermes, Inc., Pfizer, Balance Therapeutics, Avadel, and others

Key Narcolepsy Therapies: ORX-750, MK 6552, JZP-441, TAK-925, SUVN-G3031, AXS 12, NLS-2, JZP258, TS-091, SUVN-G3031, JNJ-17216498, Modafinil, sodium oxybate, THN102 300/3, Mazindol, TAK-861, ALKS 2680, PF-03654746, BTD-001, FT218, and others

Narcolepsy Therapeutic Assessment: Narcolepsy current marketed and Narcolepsy emerging therapies Narcolepsy Market Dynamics: Narcolepsy market drivers and Narcolepsy market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Narcolepsy Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Narcolepsy Report Introduction

2. Narcolepsy Executive Summary

3. Narcolepsy Overview

4. Narcolepsy- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Narcolepsy Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Narcolepsy Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Narcolepsy Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Narcolepsy Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Narcolepsy Preclinical Stage Products

10. Narcolepsy Therapeutics Assessment

11. Narcolepsy Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Narcolepsy Key Companies

14. Narcolepsy Key Products

15. Narcolepsy Unmet Needs

16. Narcolepsy Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Narcolepsy Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Narcolepsy Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.