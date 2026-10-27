Narcolepsy Pipeline Outlook 2026: Oral, Injectable, And Novel Delivery Candidates Advancing Through Clinical Trials Novartis, Shionogi Inc., Takeda, Avadel Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Jazz Pharma
The Narcolepsy Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
“Narcolepsy Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Narcolepsy Market.
Some of the key takeaways from the Narcolepsy Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Narcolepsy treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Narcolepsy companies working in the treatment market are Orexia, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Suven Life Sciences, Axsome Therapeutics, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Suven Life Sciences Limited, Alza Corporation, DE, USA, Cephalon, Orphan Medical, Theranexus, NLS Pharmaceutics, Takeda, Alkermes, Inc., Pfizer, Balance Therapeutics, Avadel, and others, are developing therapies for the Narcolepsy treatment
Emerging Narcolepsy therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- ORX-750, MK 6552, JZP-441, TAK-925, SUVN-G3031, AXS 12, NLS-2, JZP258, TS-091, SUVN-G3031, JNJ-17216498, Modafinil, sodium oxybate, THN102 300/3, Mazindol, TAK-861, ALKS 2680, PF-03654746, BTD-001, FT218, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Narcolepsy market in the coming years.
In September 2026, The New England Journal of Medicine published findings from Takeda's Phase III FirstLight and RadiantLight trials assessing oveporexton. Both studies demonstrated significant improvements in wakefulness, excessive daytime sleepiness, and weekly cataplexy frequency compared with placebo. Commonly reported adverse events included increased urinary frequency and temporary insomnia.
In August 2026, Harmony Biosciences reported initial single-ascending-dose Phase I results for BP-205, an investigational orexin-2 receptor (OX2R) agonist. The candidate demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetic properties and an overall acceptable safety and tolerability profile in healthy volunteers. The company plans to continue Phase I evaluations, with Phase II trials exploring potential central nervous system indications expected to commence in mid-2027.
In July 2026, The FDA accepted Axsome Therapeutics' New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-12 (reboxetine), intended to treat cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. The application was assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of May 1, 2027. AXS-12 is a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor being developed to reduce cataplexy episodes and improve related symptoms.
In July 2026, The FDA granted Fast Track designation to Lu AH69593, an investigational oral orexin-2 receptor (OX2R) agonist developed by Lundbeck for narcolepsy. At the time of the announcement, the candidate was undergoing Phase Ib clinical development. This designation aims to accelerate the development and regulatory review of promising therapies addressing significant unmet medical needs.
In June 2026, Results from Axsome Therapeutics' ENCORE study of AXS-12 (reboxetine) demonstrated sustained treatment benefits with long-term use in patients with narcolepsy type 1. The Phase III extension and randomized-withdrawal trial showed that continued therapy maintained its efficacy, whereas patients switched to placebo experienced an increase in cataplexy frequency.
In September 2025, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amneal” or the“Company”) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for sodium oxybate oral solution 500 mg/mL, a generic referencing Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Xyrem®. Previously, Amneal had been supplying an authorized generic of the therapy in limited volumes. Sodium oxybate oral solution, a central nervous system depressant, is approved for treating cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy patients aged 7 years and older.
In September 2025, Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced that 17 abstracts, including one oral presentation, have been accepted for the upcoming World Sleep 2025 conference, featuring new findings on its narcolepsy therapy, LUMRYZ. Data from the REFRESH study highlighted the effectiveness of once-nightly sodium oxybate in both patients transitioning from twice-nightly formulations and those initiating or resuming oxybate treatment. The study demonstrated notable improvements in excessive daytime sleepiness, overall narcolepsy symptoms, and patient-reported outcomes such as quality of life and reduced dependence on stimulants. These results reinforce the value of LUMRYZ's single-dose regimen, eliminating the need for a second nighttime dose.
In September 2025, Takeda and Alkermes presented new data on their orexin receptor 2 (OX2R)-selective agonists in Singapore today, underscoring the intensifying race to bring this novel class of narcolepsy treatments to market. Takeda evaluated its candidate, oveporexton, in the Phase 3 FirstLight and RadiantLight trials, enrolling over 270 patients across 19 countries. In July, the company reported that both studies met their primary endpoints, showing statistically significant improvements in excessive daytime sleepiness-measured by the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT)-across all oveporexton doses versus placebo at Week 12.
In July 2025, Takeda revealed this week that its oral small-molecule candidate, oveporexton, designed to treat type I narcolepsy, demonstrated positive outcomes in two pivotal Phase III trials, potentially paving the way for regulatory approval. Type I narcolepsy is estimated to impact about 126,000 individuals in the U.S., though underdiagnosis suggests the true number may be higher. The condition arises from the loss of neurons that produce orexin, a neuropeptide essential for regulating wakefulness and REM sleep.
In April 2025, According to data presented at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting, the investigational therapy AXS-12 (reboxetine) significantly decreased the frequency of weekly cataplexy episodes and other narcolepsy-related symptoms compared with placebo.
Narcolepsy Overview
Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness, sudden and uncontrollable episodes of falling asleep during the day, and disrupted nighttime sleep patterns. People with narcolepsy often experience sudden loss of muscle tone (cataplexy), vivid hallucinations while falling asleep or waking up (hypnagogic and hypnopompic hallucinations), and temporary paralysis when falling asleep or waking up (sleep paralysis).
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Emerging Narcolepsy Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
Samelisant: Suven Life Sciences
E2086: Eisai Co Ltd
ORX-750: Orexia
MK 6552: Merck Sharp & Dohme
JZP-441: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
TAK-925: Takeda
SUVN-G3031: Suven Life Sciences
AXS 12: Axsome Therapeutics
NLS-2: NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd
JZP258: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
TS-091: Taisho Pharmaceutical
SUVN-G3031: Suven Life Sciences Limited
JNJ-17216498: Alza Corporation, DE, USA
Modafinil: Cephalon
sodium oxybate Orphan Medical
THN102 300/3: Theranexus
Mazindol: NLS Pharmaceutics
TAK-861: Takeda
ALKS 2680: Alkermes, Inc.
PF-03654746 Pfizer
BTD-001: Balance Therapeutics
FT218: Avadel
Narcolepsy Route of Administration
Narcolepsy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
Oral
Parenteral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical
Narcolepsy Molecule Type
Narcolepsy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Narcolepsy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Narcolepsy Assessment by Product Type
Narcolepsy By Stage and Product Type
Narcolepsy Assessment by Route of Administration
Narcolepsy By Stage and Route of Administration
Narcolepsy Assessment by Molecule Type
Narcolepsy by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Narcolepsy Report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Further Narcolepsy product details are provided in the report. Download the Narcolepsy pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Narcolepsy therapies
Some of the key companies in the Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Narcolepsy are - Novartis AG, Shionogi Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences (BIOPROJET), Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics Inc., XWPharma Ltd., and others.
Narcolepsy Pipeline Analysis:
The Narcolepsy pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Narcolepsy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Narcolepsy Treatment.
Narcolepsy key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Narcolepsy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Narcolepsy market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Narcolepsy drugs and therapies
Narcolepsy Pipeline Market Drivers
Rising Prevalence and Disease Awareness: Increasing recognition of narcolepsy symptoms, including excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy, is driving demand for improved diagnostic options and innovative treatments.
Advancements in Drug Development: The development of novel therapies targeting orexin receptors and other sleep-wake regulatory pathways is strengthening the narcolepsy pipeline and creating opportunities for improved disease management.
High Unmet Medical Needs: Limitations of existing treatments in managing all symptoms, along with concerns about adverse effects and residual daytime sleepiness, are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop more effective therapies.
Increasing Clinical Research and Investment: Growing investments in clinical trials, biotechnology research, and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies are accelerating the development of next-generation narcolepsy treatments.
Potential for Improved Treatment Outcomes: Investigational therapies designed to address the underlying mechanisms of narcolepsy may offer better symptom control, improved quality of life, and more convenient dosing options.
Narcolepsy Pipeline Market Barriers
High Clinical Development Costs: The substantial investment required for clinical trials, safety assessments, and regulatory approval can slow the development of new narcolepsy therapies.
Challenges in Clinical Trial Design: Variability in disease symptoms, differences between narcolepsy type 1 and type 2, and difficulties in measuring treatment outcomes can complicate clinical trial execution.
Regulatory Approval Uncertainties: Investigational therapies must demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy, and unexpected trial results or regulatory delays may affect pipeline progression.
Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Potential adverse effects, drug interactions, and long-term safety uncertainties may limit the development, approval, or adoption of novel narcolepsy treatments.
Limited Patient Identification and Diagnosis: Underdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, and limited access to specialized sleep centers can restrict patient recruitment for clinical trials and affect the commercial potential of emerging therapies.
Scope of Narcolepsy Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Narcolepsy Companies: Orexia, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Suven Life Sciences, Axsome Therapeutics, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Suven Life Sciences Limited, Alza Corporation, DE, USA, Cephalon, Orphan Medical, Theranexus, NLS Pharmaceutics, Takeda, Alkermes, Inc., Pfizer, Balance Therapeutics, Avadel, and others
Key Narcolepsy Therapies: ORX-750, MK 6552, JZP-441, TAK-925, SUVN-G3031, AXS 12, NLS-2, JZP258, TS-091, SUVN-G3031, JNJ-17216498, Modafinil, sodium oxybate, THN102 300/3, Mazindol, TAK-861, ALKS 2680, PF-03654746, BTD-001, FT218, and others
Narcolepsy Therapeutic Assessment: Narcolepsy current marketed and Narcolepsy emerging therapies
Narcolepsy Market Dynamics: Narcolepsy market drivers and Narcolepsy market barriers
Request for Sample PDF Report for Narcolepsy Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials
Table of Contents
1. Narcolepsy Report Introduction
2. Narcolepsy Executive Summary
3. Narcolepsy Overview
4. Narcolepsy- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5. Narcolepsy Pipeline Therapeutics
6. Narcolepsy Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)
7. Narcolepsy Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8. Narcolepsy Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9. Narcolepsy Preclinical Stage Products
10. Narcolepsy Therapeutics Assessment
11. Narcolepsy Inactive Products
12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13. Narcolepsy Key Companies
14. Narcolepsy Key Products
15. Narcolepsy Unmet Needs
16. Narcolepsy Market Drivers and Barriers
17. Narcolepsy Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18. Narcolepsy Analyst Views
19. Appendix
20. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
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