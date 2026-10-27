Blanket & Bloom Introduces Bloomknittm, Where Hand-Knit Design Meets Weighted Comfort

MENAFN - GetNews)"“After decades of working in homes, we've learned that the pieces people love most do more than look beautiful. They make you feel something. We envisioned BloomKnit as jewelry for the home, a beautiful finishing touch for a bedroom or living room, but also something you can wrap around yourself when you want to unwind and feel held.”"Blanket & Bloom, a family-owned home and sleep brand, introduces BloomKnitTM, a hand-knit weighted blanket whose weight comes entirely from cotton rather than glass beads or plastic pellets. Drawing on the founders' more than 30 years of combined experience in furniture, decor, staging, and interior design, BloomKnit brings together natural materials, comforting weight, and a distinctive aesthetic.

New York, New York - October 27, 2026 - Blanket & Bloom is introducing BloomKnit, a hand-knit weighted blanket made from 100% cotton, with no glass beads, plastic pellets, or synthetic fillers. Designed to be both a comforting everyday companion and a distinctive home accent, BloomKnit reflects the family-owned brand's belief that the pieces people bring into their homes should feel as good as they look.

BloomKnit gets its substantial weight from the cotton itself. Rather than enclosing glass beads or plastic pellets inside stitched compartments, it uses cotton yarn filled with cotton fibers, hand-knit into an open pattern. The spaces between the oversized stitches allow airflow while giving the blanket its distinctive depth and texture.

BloomKnit is designed to elevate a space and wrap its owner in comforting weight, offering a sense of security that invites relaxation. Its hand-knit texture adds depth and dimension to a room, bringing together the appeal of a statement piece and the usefulness of an everyday blanket.

The husband-and-wife founders of Blanket & Bloom bring more than 30 years of combined experience in furniture, decor, staging, and interior design. Their work selecting textiles, evaluating materials, and bringing living spaces together shaped the thinking behind BloomKnit.

Draped across a bed, sofa, or favorite reading chair, BloomKnit serves as a textured finishing touch. Wrapped around its owner, it provides comforting weight for quiet evenings, reading, and winding down. This balance of beauty and usefulness sits at the center of the brand's approach.

“After decades of working in homes, we've learned that the pieces people love most do more than look beautiful,” the founders said.“They make you feel something. We envisioned BloomKnit as jewelry for the home, a beautiful finishing touch for a bedroom or living room, but also something you can wrap around yourself when you want to unwind and feel held.”

BloomKnit is available directly through blanketandbloom, where customers can explore available colors, weights, and product details.

About Us

Blanket & Bloom is a family-owned home and sleep brand founded by a husband-and-wife team with more than 30 years of combined experience in furniture, decor, staging, and interior design. Its flagship BloomKnit weighted blanket combines hand-knit craftsmanship, 100% cotton construction, and a distinctive aesthetic to bring beauty and comfort into everyday spaces. Its weight comes entirely from cotton, with no glass beads, plastic pellets, or synthetic fillers.

CONTACT:

@myblanketandbloom