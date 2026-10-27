Joan Schreiner Draws On Decades Of Chaplaincy To Inspire Readers With Debut Memoir

MENAFN - GetNews)""Every person I have met through my chaplaincy work has reminded me that no one walks through life without scars. This book is my way of saying that those scars do not have to be the end of your story.""Joan Schreiner, a longtime chaplain and first-time author, has published Sanctification from Scars to Salvation, drawing on her years of service and personal experience to craft a narrative aimed at adult readers seeking stories of resilience. The memoir reflects Schreiner's commitment to using her own story as a resource for others.

Charlotte, North Carolina - October 27, 2026 - Joan Schreiner, a chaplain whose years of service have brought her into contact with individuals facing profound personal challenges, has published her debut memoir, Sanctification from Scars to Salvation. The book represents the culmination of a long-held desire to put her life experiences into written form, offering readers a firsthand account of how faith provided direction through periods of significant adversity.

Schreiner's background as a chaplain is central to understanding both why she wrote the book and the perspective she brings to its pages. Working alongside her husband, Steve Hertz, she has devoted herself to reaching people in their most vulnerable moments. This professional and personal commitment to service has given her a unique vantage point from which to reflect on her own life. The memoir is informed by an understanding that struggle is a shared human experience and that personal stories, told honestly, have the capacity to create meaningful connections between people.

Born on January 16, 1963, in the Bronx, New York, Schreiner experienced challenges from an early age. Her memoir recounts these experiences without embellishment, presenting the events of her life in a straightforward manner that allows readers to draw their own conclusions and find their own points of connection. The book does not adopt a preachy or instructional tone. Instead, it reads as a personal account offered with generosity and openness, trusting readers to take from it what is meaningful to them.

The decision to write the memoir came after years of consideration. Schreiner recognized that while her chaplaincy work allowed her to reach individuals one at a time, a book could extend that reach considerably. She wanted to create something tangible that could sit on a shelf, be passed between friends, or be discovered by a stranger browsing online. The written word offered permanence and portability that face-to-face ministry, however powerful, could not replicate.

Sanctification from Scars to Salvation is aimed at adult readers, a deliberate choice that reflects the maturity and complexity of the subject matter. The book addresses real hardships and does not simplify or sanitize them for a younger audience. This makes it a particularly resonant read for individuals who have experienced their own challenges and are looking for narratives that acknowledge the difficulty of life without descending into despair.

Schreiner has also announced that she is working on a second book titled A Long Way Home, signaling that her literary ambitions extend well beyond this initial publication. The forthcoming title will offer another dimension of her story and further establish her voice in the memoir space.

The release of her debut work marks an important chapter in Schreiner's career. Having served others through her chaplaincy for years, she now adds the role of published author to her vocation. The book is available through major online retailers, making it accessible to readers regardless of their location. For those who connect with stories of perseverance and purpose, Schreiner's memoir offers a genuine and grounded reading experience rooted in real life.

About Us

Faith Changes Lives is the publishing and outreach initiative of Joan Schreiner, a chaplain and author. The platform supports Schreiner's mission of connecting with adult readers through honest personal storytelling and her continued work in service-oriented ministry alongside her husband, Steve Hertz.

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