Live With Grace Animal Hospital Offers Comprehensive Pet Dental Care In Port St. Lucie, FL

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 27, 2026 1:50 am - Live with Grace Animal Hospital provides full-service pet dentistry services, from exams and professional cleanings to dental radiography and at-home care guidance, helping dogs and cats in Port St. Lucie maintain healthier smiles and longer lives.

Live with Grace Animal Hospital, a full-service veterinary practice in Port St. Lucie, Florida, is offering comprehensive pet dental care services for dogs and cats throughout the Treasure Coast region. From routine dental examinations to professional cleanings performed under anesthesia, the hospital's dentistry program is designed to address oral health at every stage before small problems become serious ones.

Dental disease is one of the most commonly overlooked health concerns in companion animals, yet its consequences can extend far beyond the mouth. Untreated plaque and tartar buildup, gum inflammation, and tooth root infections have been linked to secondary complications affecting the heart, kidneys, and other vital organs. At Live with Grace Animal Hospital, the dental care program is built around early detection and consistent preventive intervention the two factors most responsible for avoiding costly and painful outcomes down the line.

The hospital's pet dentistry services include comprehensive dental health exams, professional dental cleanings, dental radiography, and personalized at-home oral care guidance. Dental cleanings are performed under general anesthesia to ensure each patient's safety and comfort throughout the procedure. The cleaning process begins with a thorough oral examination and, when indicated, dental x-rays to identify issues beneath the gumline that would not be visible during a standard visual assessment including tooth root infections, hidden decay, and bone loss. From there, the clinical team scales and polishes the teeth, removes tartar from above and below the gumline, applies fluoride treatment to strengthen enamel, and performs extractions when severely damaged or infected teeth require removal. Pets are closely monitored throughout recovery before being discharged to their families.

Pet owners are also encouraged to watch for signs that may indicate their dog or cat needs prompt dental attention. These include persistent bad breath, difficulty chewing, excessive drooling, swollen or bleeding gums, discolored teeth, and unexplained changes in appetite or body weight. Scheduling a dental exam at the first sign of these symptoms can make a meaningful difference in the pet's comfort and prognosis.

Beyond in-clinic care, the veterinary team at Live with Grace Animal Hospital helps pet families build effective at-home dental routines. Following each exam, veterinarians provide individualized guidance on tooth brushing techniques using pet-safe products, appropriate dental chews and toys, and dietary options formulated to reduce plaque accumulation. This combined approach professional care supported by consistent home maintenance gives pets the strongest foundation for long-term oral and systemic health.

Leading the dental care program is Dr. Kelly Rew, DVM, Practice Owner and Medical Director of Live with Grace Animal Hospital. A University of Florida graduate with over 15 years of clinical experience across multiple Florida practices, Dr. Rew brings advanced expertise in dentistry alongside her broader skills in soft tissue surgery, diagnostic ultrasound, and clinical nutrition. She holds certifications in Fear Free medicine, Pet Nutrition, and Senior Pet Care.“Every pet has a story. Every client has a voice. And every life that walks through our doors deserves to be met with grace. That's not just our name it's our promise,” said Dr. Rew. Her patient-first philosophy shapes every aspect of the hospital's dentistry protocols, from anesthesia monitoring standards to the individualized care plans provided to each pet family at discharge.

About Live with Grace Animal Hospital

Live with Grace Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary practice located at 12457 SW Community Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34987. Founded by Dr. Kelly Rew, DVM, the hospital proudly serves pet parents in Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Palm City, Stuart, and Jensen Beach and the surrounding area. Services include preventive care, dentistry, diagnostics, surgery, acupuncture, canine rehabilitation, and urgent care. Live with Grace Animal Hospital operates Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Same-day appointments are available for both new and existing patients. Pet owners interested in scheduling a dental exam or professional cleaning are encouraged to book online, visit or call (772) 236-3369 us directly.