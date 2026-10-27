Polaris Grids Draws Inspiration From The North Star To Guide India's Smart Metering Journey

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 27, 2026 2:14 am - Most travellers looked to Polaris, the North Star to find direction. Polaris Grids, a smart meter manufacturer in India takes inspiration from this and works on the same idea to guide its smart metering journey.

The smart meter manufacturer says the steady direction of Polaris, the North Star, reflects the reliability it aims to bring to India's energy sector.

JAIPUR, India: For centuries, sailors, travellers and explorers have looked to Polaris, the North Star, to find their way. Known in India as Dhruv Tara, Polaris sits very close to the celestial north pole, so it appears almost fixed in the sky while other stars move around it. That steady presence made it a dependable reference point long before modern instruments existed.

Polaris Grids, a smart metering solution provider in India, draws on this idea in the way it works. The company, formerly known as Gram Power, develops smart electricity and gas meters and the software that supports them. Its goal is to help utilities measure, bill and manage energy more accurately.

“A guiding star doesn't do anything flashy. It stays where it is and gives people a reliable direction,” said Polaris Grid's Spokesperson.“That is what utilities and consumers need from their metering systems: accurate readings, transparent billing and technology that holds up over time.”

Smart meter manufacturers in India are moving from manual meter reading to advanced metering, where meters send consumption data automatically. Polaris Grids works across this shift. Its portfolio includes smart electric meters, smart gas meters, the Avdhaan software suite and a consumer app. It also works as an advanced metering infrastructure service provider (AMISP) for state utilities, with appointments in Bihar, Ladakh and Kargil, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and West Bengal. In 2025, the company began supplying prepaid smart gas meters to THINK Gas and signed a supply agreement with Megha Gas for 0.6 million meters.

The company's story goes back to 2010, when founder Yashraj Khaitan built 40 microgrids in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Today, Polaris Grids manufactures at its plant in Jaipur and is backed by I Squared Capital, a global energy infrastructure investor.

Three ideas the company takes from Polaris the North Star

. A clear direction: Like Polaris, a good metering system gives everyone in the chain, from the utility to the household, one dependable reference for how much energy is used.

. Consistency over time: Meters stay in the field for years. Accuracy, quality assurance and engineering support need to hold steady long after installation.

. Guidance for the user: Data is useful only when people can act on it. The company's software and consumer app aim to help users and utilities understand consumption and plan better.

As India expands its smart metering programmes for both electricity and gas, Polaris Grids says it will continue to invest in manufacturing quality, engineering and R&D, and support for its utility partners.