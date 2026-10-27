Earthworks Contractors In Perth WA See Rising Site Preparation Demand As Spring Building

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 27, 2026 3:36 am - Beechboro-based Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks adds crew hours for excavation, grading and retaining wall projects across the Perth region.

PERTH, Australia - September 16, 2026 - Requests for site clearing, excavation and land levelling are climbing across the Perth metro area. Builders and homeowners are moving into the spring construction window. Demand for earthworks contractors in Perth WA is running ahead of last year's pace. Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks, based in Beechboro, is adding crew hours to keep up.

Spring is the busiest stretch of the Western Australian building calendar. Ground dries out after winter rain, which makes excavation and compaction faster and more predictable. Builders use the months before summer to finish house pads, driveways and drainage lines ahead of slab pours. That pattern is pulling bookings forward this year. Property owners and builders are locking in site preparation earlier than in past seasons.

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks runs a fleet of excavators, bulldozers, bobcats, skid steer loaders, dump trucks and soil compactors. Crews handle site clearing, cut-and-fill grading and drainage preparation. They also handle building pad preparation, pool excavation, driveway base preparation, foundation excavation and interior wall demolition. Crews follow four steps on every job. First, a site inspection. Then project planning, earthmoving and grading. A final inspection confirms the finished level meets council and engineering requirements.

The business also builds retaining walls and installs fencing, including Colorbond, pool and slat fencing. One crew can take a block from raw land to a fenced, retained, build-ready site. That range of in-house services is one reason builders rank the company among the top earthworks contractors in Perth WA. It saves them from coordinating separate excavation, retaining and fencing trades on the same block.

Key Facts:

Equipment fleet: excavators, bulldozers, bobcats, skid steer loaders, dump trucks, soil compactors

Core earthworks services: site clearing, excavation, land levelling, cut-and-fill grading, drainage preparation, building pad preparation, pool excavation, foundation excavation

Service area: greater Perth region, including Kelmscott, Gidgegannup, Bullsbrook, Muchea, Ballajura, Bayswater and Morley

Business hours: Monday to Friday, 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

The Beechboro-based crew works regular jobs across Kelmscott, Gidgegannup, Bullsbrook, Muchea, Ballajura, Bayswater and Morley. Property owners in those areas can book a site inspection through the company's earthworks page. That sets up a grading and compaction plan before a builder needs the pad ready for a slab.

About Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is a Beechboro-based contractor serving the greater Perth, WA region. The company provides earthworks, retaining walls and fencing for homeowners, builders, developers, landscaping contractors and civil construction companies. Services include site clearing, excavation, land levelling, drainage preparation and building pad preparation. It also handles pool excavation, Colorbond and slat fencing, pool fencing, gate installation, Hardie fence removal and asbestos removal. As one of the established earthworks contractors in Perth WA, the company works sites across greater Perth. That includes Beechboro, Kelmscott, Gidgegannup, Bullsbrook, Muchea, Ballajura, Bayswater and Morley. Hours run Monday to Friday, 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. More information is available on the company's earthworks and retaining walls pages.

Media Contact:

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks

Phone: 0421 851 371

Email: [email protected]

Address: 9/31 Salmon Gum Grove, Beechboro, WA

Website: straightupretainingandfencing/earthworks