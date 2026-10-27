Recastia's PDF To Video AI Creates Narrated Videos From Existing Pdfs

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 27, 2026 4:13 am - Recastia's PDF to video AI turns existing PDFs into videos through three generation modes. In the two narrated modes, users can write their own scripts or generate editable scripts with AI Copywriting.

Recastia, a content repurposing platform, introduces a PDF to video AI ( tool that turns PDF files into videos with optional AI narration. Users can explain the content of guides, manuals, and other documents through scripts they write themselves or generate with AI Copywriting.

To create a video with the PDF to video AI tool, users first preview templates and choose a style, then upload one or more PDFs. When uploading multiple PDFs, users can adjust the file order before the content is merged. They then choose a generation mode and select the pages that will appear in the video.

The PDF to video AI tool provides three generation modes: Minimal, Easy, and Advanced. Easy Mode uses one continuous script, allowing users to connect several topics in a single explanation. Advanced Mode provides a separate script field for each selected page, so users can discuss a diagram, instructions, or another section individually. Both modes accept manual input and AI-generated voiceover scripts.

Minimal Mode provides an alternative when narration is not needed. It displays the selected pages automatically. Users can assign the same display time to each selected page or divide a total display duration evenly among them. They might choose this mode for a presentation with a live speaker.

For narrated videos, users choosing AI Copywriting select the language for the generated scripts. They can then revise the wording, add context, or replace passages. An instructor turning a handbook into an onboarding video, for example, might explain unfamiliar terms and add practical guidance to the document's written instructions.

The PDF to video AI tool lets users choose an AI voice to read their scripts. Multilingual voices support narration in the script's language. Optional subtitles display the corresponding text, with a choice of styles and read-along highlighting that emphasizes words as they are spoken. Users can also move the subtitles within the video layout.

Avatar choices include realistic figures, cartoon characters, and circular portraits. Users can resize and reposition an avatar or leave it out. Before generation, they can also change templates through Video Effect, choose a landscape (16:9) or portrait (9:16) aspect ratio, and add background music from the library or an uploaded audio file.

After generation, users can edit the video's title and description and download the MP4 for playback in training sessions or presentations. They can also share a unique link, embed the video on a website, or place its QR code on printed handouts for people to scan.

"Users bring their own knowledge of the subject when turning a guide into a video," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Recastia. "Our PDF to video AI gives them an editable script to build on, so they can add the explanations they would give when introducing the material themselves."

To learn more about the PDF to video AI tool, please visit

About Recastia

Recastia develops content repurposing tools for PDFs and images. Its platform creates videos, flipbooks, presentations, websites, AI chatbots, and 3D exhibitions, helping users reuse existing content for online publishing, training, product communication, and visual displays. Users choose how to present their material according to each project's needs.