Motorola Unveils Motorollers, Its Official Community App, Bringing People, Passions And Possibilities Together
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27th October 2026: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Motorollers, its official community app designed to bring users, fans, creators, and technology enthusiasts together through shared interests and meaningful conversations. Going beyond smartphones, the platform creates a dedicated space for people passionate about AI, photography, travel, gaming, sports, lifestyle, and more to connect, share ideas, and discover like-minded communities.
At the heart of Motorollers are Tribes, interest-led communities that bring people together around shared passions. Users can create profiles, publish content, participate in discussions, build their community identity, and grow their audience. The platform also features interactive formats such as“Vibe Check” for polls,“Hot Take” for sharing opinions, and“Deep Dive” for exploring in-depth articles, encouraging members to express themselves and engage in conversations that matter to them.
Open to all Android users, not just Motorola smartphone owners, Motorollers extends the brand's community beyond its existing customer base. The app will also serve as a dedicated destination for exclusive Motorola announcements and updates, with community members able to discover information about upcoming product launches, new developments, special offers, discounts, and coupons through dedicated brand channels.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. T. M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said,“At Motorola, we have always believed that technology is about connecting people and empowering them to express themselves. With the launch of Motorollers, we are creating a dedicated platform where our users, fans, and technology enthusiasts can come together, share their passions, exchange ideas, and build meaningful connections. More than just a community app, Motorollers reflects our commitment to building stronger relationships with our consumers through engagement, collaboration, and shared experiences. We look forward to growing this community and creating a platform that continuously delivers value to its members.”
Motorollers will also host interactive campaigns, polls, and community-led initiatives designed to encourage participation and strengthen engagement. Motorola's retail partners and promoters will participate as community experts, sharing product knowledge, answering user queries, and helping members make informed decisions about Motorola products.
Looking ahead, Motorola plans to introduce a rewards programme in future phases, with initiatives aimed at recognising active participation and meaningful community contributions. Future developments may also include partner-led benefits, exclusive member experiences, and additional rewards, further enhancing the value of being a Motoroller.
Built around the brand promise“Be a Motoroller” and the philosophy“Connect. Share. Discover.”, Motorollers represents Motorola's commitment to creating a more connected, participative, and community-driven brand experience.
The Motorollers app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. To join the community and Be a Motoroller, download the app here: Download Motorollers.
About Lenovo & Motorola
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.
At the heart of Motorollers are Tribes, interest-led communities that bring people together around shared passions. Users can create profiles, publish content, participate in discussions, build their community identity, and grow their audience. The platform also features interactive formats such as“Vibe Check” for polls,“Hot Take” for sharing opinions, and“Deep Dive” for exploring in-depth articles, encouraging members to express themselves and engage in conversations that matter to them.
Open to all Android users, not just Motorola smartphone owners, Motorollers extends the brand's community beyond its existing customer base. The app will also serve as a dedicated destination for exclusive Motorola announcements and updates, with community members able to discover information about upcoming product launches, new developments, special offers, discounts, and coupons through dedicated brand channels.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. T. M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said,“At Motorola, we have always believed that technology is about connecting people and empowering them to express themselves. With the launch of Motorollers, we are creating a dedicated platform where our users, fans, and technology enthusiasts can come together, share their passions, exchange ideas, and build meaningful connections. More than just a community app, Motorollers reflects our commitment to building stronger relationships with our consumers through engagement, collaboration, and shared experiences. We look forward to growing this community and creating a platform that continuously delivers value to its members.”
Motorollers will also host interactive campaigns, polls, and community-led initiatives designed to encourage participation and strengthen engagement. Motorola's retail partners and promoters will participate as community experts, sharing product knowledge, answering user queries, and helping members make informed decisions about Motorola products.
Looking ahead, Motorola plans to introduce a rewards programme in future phases, with initiatives aimed at recognising active participation and meaningful community contributions. Future developments may also include partner-led benefits, exclusive member experiences, and additional rewards, further enhancing the value of being a Motoroller.
Built around the brand promise“Be a Motoroller” and the philosophy“Connect. Share. Discover.”, Motorollers represents Motorola's commitment to creating a more connected, participative, and community-driven brand experience.
The Motorollers app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. To join the community and Be a Motoroller, download the app here: Download Motorollers.
About Lenovo & Motorola
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.
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