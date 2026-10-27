Jos Alukkas Unveils New Website For A Seamless Online Jewellery Shopping Experience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 27th October 2026: Jos Alukkas, a trusted name in quality, innovation and contemporary jewellery in India, has unveiled its new website introducing a mobile-first digital experience to make jewellery shopping convenient. Built around the way customers browse on their smartphones, the renewed website offers a faster, more intuitive and visually engaging way for consumers to explore jewellery collections online.
The new digital platform features a more intuitive layout, with clearer product categorisation and presentation, an expanded selection of videos and increased use of model imagery to help consumers explore jewellery and visualise how the pieces can be styled. The landing page brings together key product categories and essential shopping features, giving customers a more streamlined starting point for browsing collections, discover new designs and navigate the website with ease.
Moving beyond conventional category catalogues, the website introduces the Discover section where customers can explore designs through videos featuring jewellery styled on models showcasing the jewellery.
Taking inspiration from social media, the enhanced website features a swipe-based browsing option allowing the younger generation to interact with designs from the wide range of collections. Customers can also like the videos and return to their favourites later, making online shopping more personal and engaging. Additionally, customers browsing the website on their phones can use the AR try-on feature, enabling them to explore jewellery from the comfort of their homes.
The website also has a technological upgrade; the checkout process has been limited to 2 steps for existing customers. This makes the journey from selecting jewellery to completing a purchase more convenient.
Speaking on the new website launch, John Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas said, At Jos Alukkas, we have always believed in delivering the best shopping experience for our customers. Our redesigned website reflects this commitment while catering to the evolving digital preferences of consumers. The upgraded platform brings together interactive product discovery, video-led storytelling and a more seamless shopping journey.
Through this re-designed website, Jos Alukkas aims to offer a seamless online jewellery shopping experience, creating a digital destination where customers can explore, engage with and shop effortlessly.
About Jos Alukkas:
Jos Alukkas is a name to reckon with in the jewellery industry. With over six decades of experience in designing jewellery in gold, diamonds and platinum, Jos Alukkas is the first ISO 9001:2000-certified jewellery group in the world, showcasing BIS-certified 916 hallmarked gold. The brand has established itself as a trusted name for quality, innovation and contemporary jewellery, with 65 plus showrooms and an online store. Jos Alukkas is committed to the quality and purity of the jewellery crafted. The Jos Alukkas Group is headed by Sri. Jos Alukkas, Chairman, Jos Alukkas. His three sons, Sri. Varghese Alukkas, Sri. Paul J. Alukkas and Sri. John Alukkas, serve as Managing Directors and have transformed the jewellery retail landscape with the innovative concept of the gold supermarket. The group also has a presence in the real estate and hospitality sectors.
The new digital platform features a more intuitive layout, with clearer product categorisation and presentation, an expanded selection of videos and increased use of model imagery to help consumers explore jewellery and visualise how the pieces can be styled. The landing page brings together key product categories and essential shopping features, giving customers a more streamlined starting point for browsing collections, discover new designs and navigate the website with ease.
Moving beyond conventional category catalogues, the website introduces the Discover section where customers can explore designs through videos featuring jewellery styled on models showcasing the jewellery.
Taking inspiration from social media, the enhanced website features a swipe-based browsing option allowing the younger generation to interact with designs from the wide range of collections. Customers can also like the videos and return to their favourites later, making online shopping more personal and engaging. Additionally, customers browsing the website on their phones can use the AR try-on feature, enabling them to explore jewellery from the comfort of their homes.
The website also has a technological upgrade; the checkout process has been limited to 2 steps for existing customers. This makes the journey from selecting jewellery to completing a purchase more convenient.
Speaking on the new website launch, John Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas said, At Jos Alukkas, we have always believed in delivering the best shopping experience for our customers. Our redesigned website reflects this commitment while catering to the evolving digital preferences of consumers. The upgraded platform brings together interactive product discovery, video-led storytelling and a more seamless shopping journey.
Through this re-designed website, Jos Alukkas aims to offer a seamless online jewellery shopping experience, creating a digital destination where customers can explore, engage with and shop effortlessly.
About Jos Alukkas:
Jos Alukkas is a name to reckon with in the jewellery industry. With over six decades of experience in designing jewellery in gold, diamonds and platinum, Jos Alukkas is the first ISO 9001:2000-certified jewellery group in the world, showcasing BIS-certified 916 hallmarked gold. The brand has established itself as a trusted name for quality, innovation and contemporary jewellery, with 65 plus showrooms and an online store. Jos Alukkas is committed to the quality and purity of the jewellery crafted. The Jos Alukkas Group is headed by Sri. Jos Alukkas, Chairman, Jos Alukkas. His three sons, Sri. Varghese Alukkas, Sri. Paul J. Alukkas and Sri. John Alukkas, serve as Managing Directors and have transformed the jewellery retail landscape with the innovative concept of the gold supermarket. The group also has a presence in the real estate and hospitality sectors.
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