Aghdam Imarat Complex Receives ICOMOS Heritage Certificate
According to Huseynov, the certificate was presented by ICOMOS Secretary General Malik prior to the event, signifying that the complex has been included in the organization's special cultural heritage list.
"This serves as a testament to the special attention the Azerbaijani state has dedicated to restoration efforts in the territories liberated from occupation. It signifies recognition at an international level," the Presidential representative said.
He noted that the restoration of cultural heritage in the liberated territories is being approached with great care, involving leading experts in the field.
He remarked that the Aghdam Imarat Complex, in addition to being a protected site, has become a destination visited by both local and international tourists. Here, visitors can learn about the history of the Karabakh khanate and its khans, as well as the Karabakh conflict and the 30-year period of occupation.
Huseynov added that, following the restoration of such projects in the territories liberated from occupation, plans are in place to implement specific measures to present them more broadly to the international community within a unified concept.
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