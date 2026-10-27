Each Cultural Heritage Site Requires Tailored Restoration Approach - Presidential Rep
He said Azerbaijan had proposed a special seven-stage approach to cultural heritage restoration at previous forums. According to Huseynov, the current forum offers an opportunity to discuss this approach in more practical terms, as there are examples of its application in the liberated territories.
“We have already restored a number of our cultural and historical monuments and other cultural heritage sites. Specific approaches have been applied in some cases, and these may be of interest to other countries,” he said.
Huseynov emphasized that different methods can be used for cultural heritage sites, including conservation, reconstruction to restore their previous condition, or restoration incorporating new elements while preserving certain original features. The choice of approach is assessed individually in each case.
He added that cultural heritage restoration is as important as the Great Return process, highlighting the significance of social and cultural aspects alongside people's return to their native lands.
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