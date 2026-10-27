Uzbekistan, UAE Discuss Expanding Trade And Strategic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates have discussed expanding trade, investment, and strategic cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and digital technologies during a phone call on Tuesday between foreign ministers.

According to a statement posted by the Uzbek minister on his Telegram channel, Saidov held a phone conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two officials discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the UAE, expanding trade and economic ties, and advancing joint projects in several priority sectors, including energy, infrastructure and digital technologies.

Additionally, they addressed cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations, emphasizing the importance of continued coordination on issues of mutual interest.

The conversation also covered developments in the Middle East. Both sides stressed the importance of resolving regional challenges through diplomatic means and ensuring peace and stability.

Saidov reaffirmed Uzbekistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual trust and friendship, as well as translating existing agreements into practical results.

The UAE is an important partner for Uzbekistan in trade, investment, and infrastructure development. Cooperation between the two countries spans energy, transport, technology, and other sectors, with both sides seeking to expand economic ties and advance joint initiatives.