Cyber Hornet's INDEX Surpasses $175 Million In Assets Under Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America's benchmark. One unforgettable ticker: INDEX.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Hornet ETFs today announced that the Cyber Hornet S&P 500® Index Fund (Ticker: INDEX) has surpassed $175 million in assets under management as of October 27, 2026. The milestone marks continued growth for the fund, which gives investors exposure to America's benchmark under a ticker that says exactly what it is, INDEX.

The S&P 500® has long served as the benchmark for the U.S. equity market and the foundation of countless portfolios. Trillions of dollars are invested in funds that track it. Yet some of the industry's largest S&P 500® funds trade under ticker symbols that are hard to remember.

Cyber Hornet is excited to announce that America's benchmark is now available in the unforgettable ticker INDEX.

“Investors already know the index. Now they can own INDEX,” said Michael Willis, CEO of Cyber Hornet ETFs.“We took one of the most recognizable investment strategies in America and gave it a ticker that's just as recognizable. If you're going to own an index fund, shouldn't the ticker be INDEX?”

The long-term case for the S&P 500® is hard to beat. Over the last 20 years, the S&P 500® outperformed 92% of U.S. large-cap funds, according to the S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA®) U.S. Scorecard, Year-End 2025.* For many investors, that raises a simple question: does investing in America's benchmark need to be complicated at all?

“I still believe the S&P500 Index is the best kept secret on Wall Street. Sometimes the simple answer is the best Answer,” Willis added.



About the Cyber Hornet S&P 500® Index Fund

The Cyber Hornet S&P 500® Index Fund (Ticker: INDEX) seeks to provide investors with exposure to the S&P 500®, an index of 500 leading U.S. companies widely regarded as the benchmark for U.S. large-cap equities.

About Cyber Hornet ETFs: Cyber Hornet ETFs is the S&P 500® Index company with a Crypto edge. Its lineup starts with INDEX, which provides 100% S&P 500® exposure, and extends to its 75/25 Strategy ETFs (BBB, SSS, EEE and XXX ), which pair 75% S&P 500® Index exposure with a 25% digital-asset sleeve, rebalanced monthly. Cyber Hornet ETFs is based in St. Petersburg, Florida. Learn more at CyberHornets.com.

Mike is available for interviews this week and next. Pick the story that fits your beat:

How Mike secured the index ticker symbol behind a $175M indexWhat the new exemption allows and why it matters nowWhy tokenized indexes could change how investors access the market

Media Contact:

Cyber Hornet

Brent Kraus

Senior Marketing Manager

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Important Disclosures

*Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPIVA® U.S. Scorecard, Year-End 2025. Compares the S&P 500® with actively managed U.S. large-cap funds over the 20-year period ended December 31, 2025.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Index performance does not represent the performance of the Fund, and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. Please visit the Cyber Hornet website for a copy of each Prospectus and SAI: . Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

The S&P 500® is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and has been licensed for use by Cyber Hornet ETFs. S&P®, S&P 500® and related marks are trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates. SPDJI does not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote the Fund and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund.

INDEX is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.