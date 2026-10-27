Notice Of Settlement Agreements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, 27 October 2026, AS Tallinna Vesi reached out-of-court settlements with Aktsiaselts Olerex, EfTEN SPV2 OÜ, EfTEN Sky OÜ and Kadrioru Ärikeskus OÜ in the historical water price difference disputes. The parties have entered into settlement agreements pursuant to which the claimants will withdraw their claims.

These settlements follow the earlier out-of-court resolution of the dispute with Tallinn University of Technology. Tallinna Vesi seeks to resolve all remaining court cases relating to historical water price difference claims on similar principles.

Under the agreements, Aktsiaselts Olerex, EfTEN SPV2 OÜ, EfTEN Sky OÜ and Kadrioru Ärikeskus OÜ will discontinue their claims, while Tallinna Vesi will make settlement payments totalling €156 thousand, an amount broadly equivalent to 50% of the claimants' principal claims and will reimburse the agreed ancillary costs and legal costs.

According to Taavi Gröön, Chief Financial Officer of Tallinna Vesi, the settlements allow the Company to focus fully on its core activities.“Our objective is to resolve disputes dating back to the previous decade through settlements and to focus on providing and developing the vital water services relied upon by our customers,” said Gröön. He also said that the company has always provided consumers with stable, high-quality water services.

The costs associated with the settlements will be covered by provisions established in previous reporting periods.





Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

(372) 62 62 200

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