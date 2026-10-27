The Juicy Seafood Highlights Group Dining And Seafood Boils In Hallandale Beach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hallandale Beach seafood restaurant offers customizable Cajun-inspired seafood boils, a diverse menu, cocktails, and a casual setting for birthdays, family dinners, and group celebrations.

Hallandale Beach, FL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Juicy Seafood Kitchen & Bar, a seafood restaurant located at 1430 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Hallandale Beach, Florida, is highlighting its dining options for birthdays, family gatherings, celebrations, and nights out with friends. With customizable Cajun-inspired seafood boils, a full-service bar, and a menu featuring seafood specialties and traditional entrées, the restaurant offers a casual setting for groups to enjoy meals together.

Serving residents and visitors from Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Aventura, and surrounding South Florida communities, The Juicy Seafood combines hands-on seafood dining with menu options suited to different tastes and preferences.

Guests can choose from snow crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, and other seafood selections, as well as fried seafood baskets, Po' Boy sandwiches, grilled seafood, pasta, and appetizers.



Customizable Seafood Boils Create a Shared Dining Experience

Seafood boils are central to the dining experience at The Juicy Seafood. Guests can select seafood combinations, seasonings, and spice levels to create meals that reflect their preferences.

Popular seafood boil ingredients include snow crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, and clams, along with traditional sides like corn and potatoes.

Unlike more formal dining experiences centered entirely on individual entrées, seafood boils offer an interactive way for friends and family members to enjoy a meal together. Diners can share seafood combinations, sample different flavors, and spend time around the table.

"Seafood boils naturally bring people together because the meal is meant to be enjoyed, talked about, and shared," said Hazel Qihuimei, Manager of The Juicy Seafood. "Whether guests are celebrating a birthday, getting together with family, or catching up with friends, we want them to feel comfortable, enjoy their favorite seafood, and have a great time."



Menu Variety Supports Birthdays, Family Gatherings, and Group Dinners

For groups planning a dinner or special occasion, menu variety can make it easier to accommodate different preferences.

The Juicy Seafood offers more than seafood boils. Its menu includes fried shrimp and fish baskets, grilled seafood, Po' Boy sandwiches, pasta dishes, oysters, appetizers, soups, salads, and sides.

This selection lets guests order individual meals or share seafood combinations, making the restaurant a good option for birthday dinners, family outings, and casual celebrations where diners may have different preferences.

The restaurant's casual atmosphere is ideal for guests who want seafood without a formal dining environment.



Cocktails, Happy Hour, and Casual Dining in Hallandale Beach

In addition to its seafood menu, The Juicy Seafood features a full-service bar offering cocktails, beer, wine, and specialty drinks. Guests can pair drinks with Cajun-inspired seafood, enjoy appetizers before dinner, or gather informally with friends and coworkers.

The restaurant also offers weekday Happy Hour specials featuring select drinks and appetizers. Guests are encouraged to confirm current promotions and availability before visiting. For groups planning birthday dinners or celebrations, having seafood, alternative entrées, appetizers, and bar service in one location makes it easier to organize an outing.



A Seafood Dining Option for Hallandale Beach and Nearby Communities

Located on Hallandale Beach Boulevard, The Juicy Seafood serves both local diners and visitors exploring South Florida.

The restaurant welcomes guests from Hallandale Beach and nearby communities, including Hollywood and Aventura, who are looking for Cajun-style seafood boils, crab legs, shrimp, cocktails, and a relaxed dining atmosphere.

Its customizable seafood dishes, traditional menu options, and casual setting make it ideal for family dinners, small celebrations, and social gatherings. Guests organizing larger parties are encouraged to contact the restaurant in advance to discuss their plans, confirm availability, and inquire about group dining arrangements.



Planning a Group Dinner at The Juicy Seafood

The Juicy Seafood Kitchen & Bar is located at 1430 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009. Guests interested in seafood boils, birthday dinners, family gatherings, or other group dining occasions can explore the restaurant's menu and contact the team for additional information.

Website:

Phone: (954) 362-7422



About The Juicy Seafood Kitchen & Bar

The Juicy Seafood Kitchen & Bar is a seafood restaurant in Hallandale Beach, Florida, specializing in Cajun-inspired seafood boils, crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, and other seafood favorites. The restaurant also offers fried seafood baskets, Po' Boy sandwiches, grilled seafood, pasta, appetizers, and a full-service bar. Located on Hallandale Beach Boulevard, The Juicy Seafood serves residents and South Florida visitors in a casual dining environment suited to family meals, group dinners, and social gatherings.

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Cajun-Style Seafood Boils at The Juicy Seafood Kitchen & Bar in Hallandale Beach, FL Specialty Cocktails at The Juicy Seafood Kitchen & Bar in Hallandale Beach, FL

CONTACT: Hazel Zhang The Juicy Seafood (954) 362-7422...