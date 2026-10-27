Cardinal Glass Industries To Celebrate Grand Opening Of The NEW Fully Dedicated Clic Manufacturing Facility On October 29, 2026 At The Tomah, WI Plant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New dedicated manufacturing space increases CLiC production capacity, accelerates delivery times and showcases advanced automation and privacy glass innovation

Eden Prairie, MN, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Glass Industries will host a Grand Opening to celebrate the dedicated manufacturing facility for its CLiC On-Demand Privacy Glass product line. The celebration will take place at the Tomah, WI manufacturing facility located at 1601 Rusch St., Tomah, WI on October 29, 2026 beginning at noon. Local businesses, community partners, Cardinal leadership and dignitaries have been invited for tours and lunch.

Over the past 18 months, the team at CLiC has worked diligently to build a dedicated manufacturing facility that shortens the time from order placement to delivery to customers while also greatly increasing manufacturing capacity. Additionally, the fully robotic lines allow CLiC to deliver larger panel sizes at thinner widths, both features requested by customers. Technical specifications can be found in CLiC's Resources page.

The facility now spans over 800,000 square feet. It started at 60,000 sq. ft. in 1988 as an overflow facility for made-to-stock insulating glass units and grew to its current size as one of the most advanced and automated glass facilities in the world.

For many manufacturing facilities, that would have been a significant undertaking, but the Cardinal team didn't stop there. To aid in visitors' understanding of the myriad of CLiC applications, the facility includes an experiential immersion opportunity via a fully constructed residential environment affectionately known as the CLiC“Tiny House.” Here, visitors can see CLiC in a home environment brought to life. It is the initial stop prior to touring the plant and provides a clear product orientation for those familiar with CLiC.

A breakthrough in privacy glass innovation and performance, CLiC's next generation technology delivers instant privacy with exceptional clarity. The result is glass that switches in less than 100 milliseconds, maintains transparency at every angle, and lasts the lifetime of your window.

It is process innovation that allows CLiC to deliver that unmatched clarity and performance. CLiC manufacturing introduces Polymer-Stabilized Cholesteric Texture (PSCT) Technology to the smart window (or switchable glass) market. PSCT uses minimal polymer and no internal films. Instead, PSCT uses a cholesteric liquid-crystal helix stabilized by a thin polymer network instead of thick polymer matrices or plastic interlayers. In default mode, the helix scatters light to provide privacy. When an electric field is applied, the structure reorients to a smooth, uniformly aligned state that allows light to pass directly through providing virtually haze-free transparency.

What this means for customers is that CLiC delivers privacy glass that outperforms traditional liquid crystal for durability, resulting in world-class privacy glass that also withstands the elements to protect homes and buildings. The glass also consumes minimal energy - less than one-third of a watt per square foot in clear mode, comparable to a small LED light - and requires no power at all in privacy mode.

"We are excited to showcase our state-of-the-art, new CLiC facility,” said Aaron Arntson, General Manager for CLiC at Cardinal.“We are so proud of what we have built and our ability to now deliver CLiC at order levels that meet our customers' requests. I cannot wait to lead the tours on October 29.”

The official grand opening event is by invitation only. Please connect with the contact listed below for media or press requests.

About Cardinal Glass Industries

Cardinal Glass Industries manufactures glass products for windows and doors, including float glass, coated glass, insulating glass, laminated glass and smart privacy glass. Through Cardinal FG, the company produces float glass used in glazing systems across North America. Cardinal's products include LoĒTM energy-efficient coated glass.

About CLiC

CLiC is available through leading door, window and partition manufacturers across North America. CLiC's patented design maintains crystal-clear optical quality over years of use, delivering a view that's indistinguishable from standard premium glass. And CLiC glass offers the same exceptional features of Cardinal Insulating glass: thermal & solar efficiency, excellent sound insulation, storm resistant durability - all backed by Cardinal's industry-leading warranty.

Attachments



CLiC Tiny House Product Experience

Cardinal Glass Industries Tomah Manufacturing Facility

CLiC Dedicated Manufacturing Facility Interior Advanced Robotic Manufacturing at CLiC

CONTACT: Event Contact Christie Hemmersbach CLiC Office Manager Cardinal Glass Industries... (608)567 2717 Media Contact Peter Whaley Technology Sales and Marketing Manager Cardinal Glass Industries... (952)314 4750