Bonchon Introduces K-Fire Chicken Udon And Returning Favorites To New Udon Obsession Menu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new cheesy, spicy noodle dish joins two fan-favorite stir-fried udon offerings

Dallas, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is turning up the heat with its new Udon Obsession menu, featuring three stir-fried noodle dishes that pair fan favorites with a bold new addition. Inspired by Korea's beloved spicy chicken dish, known as buldak, literally meaning "fire chicken," the new K-Fire Chicken Udon combines chicken, spicy Korean sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese for a crave-worthy blend of fiery heat and comfort food.

“Spicy noodles have become an exciting way to explore Korean flavors, and buldak-style dishes bring a craveable mix of heat and richness,” says Chef Jae Park, executive chef at Bonchon.“We brought that inspiration to our udon with K-Fire Chicken Udon. Spicy Korean sauce, tender chicken, and melted mozzarella come together and build layer upon layer of bold flavor in every bite.”

The three-dish lineup offers three levels of flavor and heat, from the savory bulgogi beef to the tangy spice of kimchi and bacon to the fiery heat of buldak-style spicy chicken.

Udon Obsession Limited-Time Offerings



NEW! K-Fire Chicken Udon - Fiery Obsessed! Wheat noodles stir-fried with buldak-style spicy chicken, onions, scallions, and mushrooms in a spicy Korean sauce, finished with mozzarella cheese.

Bulgogi Stir-Fry Udon - Savory Obsessed! Wheat noodles stir-fried with Bulgogi, Soy Garlic sauce, onions, and red bell peppers, then topped with scallions and sesame seeds. Bacon Kimchi Stir-Fry Udon - Spicy Obsessed! Wheat noodles stir-fried with kimchi, bacon, and onions in Soy Garlic and Spicy sauces, topped with a fried egg and scallions.

“Our guests are a big part of what makes menu items like these worth bringing back,” says Jessica Kashoid, director of marketing at Bonchon.“We love seeing the return of two fan-favorite dishes and giving them a new extra-spicy dish to try. Whether you're discovering the lineup for the first time or coming back for a favorite, there's something for every spice level.”

The Udon Obsession menu is available for a limited time for dine-in, pick-up and delivery through March 2027. To find a location or order online, visit .

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About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as“my hometown,” was established in the United States with its first corporate store in 2010. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world join the“Korean Flavor. Global Obsession.” The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine's 2026 Top Movers & Shakers. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

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Bonchon's NEW Udon Obsession Menu

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