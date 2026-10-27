ESO Submits Its 20262035 Investment Plan For Public Consultation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that its subsidiary AB“Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO) is submitting its updated 2026–2035 investment plan (hereinafter – the Investment Plan) for public consultation (link ).

Compared with the previous 2024–2033 investment plan, planned investments increase from EUR 3.5 billion to EUR 4.4 billion. This increase is mainly driven by additional investments in network resilience under the Action Plan for Electricity Network Resilience Measures approved by the Government of the Republic of Lithuania and by the growing volume of new electricity customer connections. Most investments will be allocated to two strategic areas:

The aim is to ensure reliable, high-quality electricity and gas distribution and faster restoration of energy supply after disruptions. In forested areas, overhead lines are being replaced with underground cables; the overall target is to place 5,900 km of lines underground by 2030. The programme also includes renewing the ageing electricity network, maintaining the gas network, automating the electricity network, digitalising its operations and installing smart meters. EUR 2.27 billion is planned for this programme (EUR 564 million more than in the previous plan).The aim is to connect new customers smoothly and integrate RES optimally while making full use of the existing infrastructure. Investments will support new electricity customer connections, increases in customers' permitted capacity, and the connection of prosumers and producers to the distribution network. EUR 2.15 billion is planned for this programme (EUR 354 million more than in the previous plan).

ESO will finance the investments using its own and borrowed funds, European Union funding and funding from other sources. The Investment Plan is updated every two years and submitted to the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) for agreement in accordance with applicable legislation. Specific investment projects included in the Investment Plan will also be coordinated with NERC.

The investments set out in the Investment Plan are planned investments. Specific investment decisions, including their scope, implementation schedule and financing, will depend on regulatory approval, the availability of funding and other economic, legal and factual circumstances. Accordingly, publication of the Investment Plan does not constitute a final investment decision.

The public consultation period for the Investment Plan will be three weeks. If there are no material changes following agreement with NERC and approval of the final Investment Plan, no separate announcement will be published through the stock exchanges.

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

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