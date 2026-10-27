BIO-Europe 2026 To Convene Global Biopharma Leaders In Cologne As Dealmaking Confidence Grows

London, UK – October 27, 2026 – BIO-Europe 2026 will bring together more than 6,000 senior executives from the global biotech, pharmaceutical, and investment sectors in Cologne, Germany, November 9–11, 2026. Now in its 32nd edition, the event comes at a time of renewed confidence in biopharma dealmaking, despite continued financing challenges.

“While 75% of senior biopharma leaders expect appetite for partnering and M&A to increase over the next 12 months. The industry continues to face fundamental questions about how scientific innovation is financed, developed, and brought to patients,” said Claire Macht, Senior Portfolio Director, Europe, Informa Connect.“BIO-Europe provides a neutral platform for senior leaders to challenge established approaches, exchange perspectives, and address the strategic decisions shaping the future of biopharma.”

The findings, from the inaugural Biopharma C-Suite Agenda Survey 2026 (81 senior executives, including 50 CEOs), will anchor BIO-Europe's Big Picture Plenary Series.

Rethinking Europe's Biotech Business Models and Financing

As European biotech companies navigate changing capital markets and regulatory environments, industry leaders are increasingly questioning whether established business models can support the next generation of breakthrough therapies.

"CEOs need to speak up: when governments make drug development harder, patients pay the price. Titans must take responsibility," said Jeremy Levin, Prior CEO Teva Pharmaceuticals. "Big venture funds must back young, science-based companies, or Europe will keep exporting the science and buying back the medicines. Now is the time to invest in innovation."

"There is now a critical pre-clinical funding gap in Europe as bigger VC funds focus on later-stage clinical development," said Edwin Moses, Chairman of NanoSyrinx, LabGenius, and Avantium. "These big funds should consider creating new agile vehicles with specialist managers and risk appetite to ensure there is a biotech product pipeline for the future. Innovation in speeding up regulatory pathways is a major opportunity for Europe to lead the way – let's take the lead and simplify.”

Levin and Moses will debate these issues further at the Big Picture plenary, " Building a Biotech in a Changing World – Europe's Choices," examining whether traditional biotech business models can sustain breakthrough innovation amid shifting capital markets, platform-based company creation, and advances in AI.

These challenges will be explored further in a second Big Picture plenary, “Building a Competitive and Impactful European Biotech Community: Perspectives from the European Life Sciences Coalition and CEOs.” The session will introduce the newly established European Life Sciences Coalition (ELSC) and invite participants to support an open letter to European leaders. Moderated by Melanie Senior, the discussion will feature representatives from Andera Partners, Angelini Ventures, Tubulis, and argenx, examining how institutional capital, regulatory pathways, and deeper public capital markets can support biotech company creation and growth in Europe.

Building Globally Competitive Biotech Ecosystems

Beyond financing and regulatory reform, the conference will examine how innovation ecosystems can help biotech companies grow and compete internationally. The session “Building the Next Global Biotech Hubs: What Makes an Innovation Ecosystem Work?” will explore how talent, research infrastructure, investment, and industry collaboration combine to build successful life sciences clusters.

As host region, North Rhine-Westphalia provides an example of an established life sciences ecosystem, bringing together industry, research institutions, and healthcare organizations.

“North Rhine-Westphalia combines scientific excellence with a strong and diverse life sciences industry. Hosting BIO-Europe in Cologne puts our regional capabilities on an international stage,” said Dr. Stefan Rensch of Bio.NRW.“For our companies and research institutions, the event offers direct access to potential investors, pharmaceutical partners, and international markets, helping turn the region's research and innovation strengths into commercial opportunities.”

Partnering and Registration for BIO-Europe 2026

One-to-one partnering is now open through partneringONE®.

A Digital Partnering Pass offers virtual partnering days on November 17–18, 2026, plus on-demand content, including company presentations and panel discussions.

Registration is open via the the BIO-Europe website, with discounted rates available through November 6, 2026.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect, a division of Informa PLC, creates global platforms where industries connect, learn, and collaborate through events, digital services, and professional communities. Through its life sciences portfolio, Informa Connect brings together senior executives, investors, and strategic partners to exchange insights, build relationships, and drive innovation across global markets.

For more information, please visit:

Follow BIO-Europe 2026 on LinkedIn or X @EBDGroup (hashtag: #BIOEurope2026)

Media Contacts:

Informa Connect contacts

Ryan Hui

...

MC Services AG contacts

Brittney Sojeva

Senior Consultant

...

+49 211 529 252 14