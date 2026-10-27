CPR Strategic Marketing Communications Principal Laura Carabello Wins 2026 Herizon Award In Founder/Visionary Transformed A Company Category

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors women transforming individuals, teams, companies, industries and the globe

OAKLAND, N.J., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPR Strategic Marketing Communications (CPR), a premier firm with over 30 years of experience serving the healthcare, finance and construction industries worldwide, today announces that Laura Carabello, founder and principal of CPR Strategic Marketing Communications, has been named a winner in the 2026 Herizon Awards, in the category of Founder/Visionary – Transformed a Company. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes women who are changing how the world works.

The 2026 Herizon Awards honor 57 winners across five nominee roles and four countries, spotlighting women whose leadership has moved individuals, teams, companies, industries and the globe.

Laura founded CPR in 1983 and built it into one of the country's most respected communications agencies. The firm has launched and developed public and private companies, introduced emerging businesses with new products and services and expanded the global reach of innovative organizations. Her work has established her as a telehealth pioneer through the launch and market positioning of Teladoc and Recuro; a leader in the international medical travel industry and publisher of the leading global newsletter, Medical Travel & Digital Health News; and a thought leader and editorial consultant to The Self Insurer, the official publication of the Self-Insurance Institute of America. Beyond CPR, Laura gives back to the community by leading the Fellows Group of the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation and serving as a volunteer spokesperson for the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

"These women aren't waiting for the world to change. They're the ones changing it," says Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Laura stood out because her work as founder and principal reflects what Herizon is about: real change, led by women, that reaches well beyond a single team."

Carabello says,“This high-profile recognition is really a testament to the talented group of employees that I have worked with over the years. Watching former interns grow into the leaders who help run CPR tells me this firm will keep reinventing itself, and I'm grateful that the Herizon Awards chose to recognize my accomplishments. Business today looks nothing like it did when we opened our doors in 1983, and staying curious is what has kept CPR relevant. Whether we are launching a new service or networking throughout the marketplace, my goal is to keep finding the next place where strong communication can change the success trajectory for innovative companies.”

To learn more about the 2026 Herizon Awards, visit:

About CPR Strategic Marketing Communications (CPR)

CPR specializes in developing and implementing integrated business-to-business and direct-to-consumer positioning campaigns on behalf of domestic and international businesses across various sectors, with particular emphasis on the healthcare sector. With over 30 years of experience, CPR has served companies of all sizes and scopes, including privately held entities, publicly traded companies and not-for-profit organizations. CPR publishes the leading global healthcare newsletter, . Visit

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

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About the Herizon Awards

The Herizon Awards recognize women who are transforming individuals, teams, companies, industries, and the globe. Every nomination is read and scored by the Herizon nomination reviewers, experienced business professionals who give transparent feedback and detailed scoring.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual award programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. For more information, visit bintelligence.com.

Contact

Eliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

+1 909-529-2737

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