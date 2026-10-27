New Video Series, GO FIND IT! Nebraska, Celebrates The State's People, Places And Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hosted by award-winning filmmaker and entrepreneur Mike Smith, the program will premiere in December 2026; additional partnership opportunities are available.

Lincoln, Nebraska, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GO FIND IT! Nebraska, a new 60-minute special produced by Lee Enterprises' Brand Ave Studios, will take viewers across the state to explore the destinations, businesses and community stories that make Nebraska a place to discover.

Hosted by Mike Smith, an award-winning Nebraska filmmaker, entrepreneur, travel and adventure keynote speaker and founder of The Bay, the special will feature experiences across western, central and eastern Nebraska, including Scottsbluff/Gering, Chadron, Ogallala, North Platte, Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha.

The journey will showcase Nebraska's range of attractions, from the distinctive landscapes of Toadstool Geologic Park and horseback adventures at Dusty Trails to Husker Harvest Days, Kearney's Archway and live entertainment at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Along the way, Smith will meet the people behind the destinations and introduce viewers to experiences they can explore for themselves.

“A wise person once told me, there's no such thing as boring places, only boring people,” Smith said.“And that's why I'm here, to show you around a little bit. Take you to the places off the beaten path. Places you can't find on Google Maps. Those places that only a local can show you.”

Smith said he is looking for untold Nebraska stories, especially the“weird, the hyper-local and the stubbornly authentic parts of the state that don't make it into mainstream travel brochures.”

The special will also highlight Nebraska's business community, including Chief Industries, CompanyCam and Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing. These features will explore how manufacturing, technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship shape the state's economy and communities.

GO FIND IT! Nebraska is presented by Kawasaki and LOVB Nebraska Volleyball. Other partners include: Chief Industries, CompanyCam, Elite Casino Resorts, Allo Fiber, The Archway, Visit North Platte, Chadron Community Hospital, Chadron State College, Vala's, and others.

Pump & Pantry is the project's Official Fuel Partner, supporting Smith and the production crew throughout their statewide travels.

Participating Lee Enterprises' news organizations include the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, North Platte Telegraph, Kearney Hub, Grand Island Independent, Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald. A coordinated promotional campaign will support the premiere and chapter releases through digital advertising, print, social media, newsletters, video advertising and homepage placements.

“At Lee Enterprises, our tagline is 'Where Your Story Lives.' We tell those stories every day through our newspapers and digital platforms and Go Find It! Nebraska gives us an exciting new way to bring them to life and reach audiences far beyond our borders. I couldn't imagine a better partner than Mike Smith to help us tell the story of this great state,” said Ava Thomas, regional vice president for Lee Enterprises.

The special is scheduled to premiere in December 2026 across Lee Enterprises' Nebraska news websites and MikeSmithLive.com. Six individual chapters will follow in early 2027, accompanied by short-form videos and social content highlighting featured communities, businesses and experiences.

Additional partnership opportunities remain available for businesses, tourism organizations and community partners. Options include statewide partnerships, category partnerships and featured market opportunities. Depending on the package, participating organizations may receive program recognition, integration into relevant storytelling, companion video content and promotional exposure across Lee Enterprises' Nebraska footprint.

For partnership information, contact Katie Kinsella at 402-473.7138 or....

CONTACT: Robin Gruen Lee Enterprises/Brand Ave. Studios...