Luxescale Launches Luxescale Elite Agent, Bringing A More Complete Growth Platform To Luxury Real Estate Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New program combines cinematic websites, behavioral marketing, done-for-you systems, prospecting intelligence, and luxury referrals.

Sarasota, FL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SARASOTA, Fla. - LuxeScale today announced the launch of LuxeScale Elite Agent, a comprehensive marketing and business-growth program built for producing real estate agents who want to compete at a higher level without becoming their own web designer, advertising department, and technology administrator.







LuxeScale Elite Agent pairs cinematic website design with client-focused messaging, done-for-you marketing systems, and luxury referral opportunities to help agents turn their online presence into business growth.

The launch addresses a recurring frustration voiced by agents: paying for beautiful websites and marketing bundles promoted by celebrity agents, only to find that polished design and high-profile endorsements do not translate into qualified leads, listing appointments, or meaningful revenue opportunities.

“Too much of this industry has settled for websites that look expensive but give the visitor very little reason to act,” said Mark Coppens, founder and chairman of LuxeScale and an active luxury real estate agent.“Agents tell us they want more than another template and a stream of late-night tire-kickers. They want marketing that understands their client, communicates their value, and helps turn interest into an appointment.”

Elite Agent combines cinematic visuals and parallax effects associated with high-end luxury consumer brands with messaging and creative assets informed by behavioral science. Each agent's website, media assets, and marketing campaigns are customized around their ideal buyers and sellers: their priorities, concerns, motivations, and pain points.

The approach follows LuxeScale's Power PositioningTM methodology, which positions agents as concierge-level experts in what their target clients actually care about. The website becomes an experience built around the client rather than a trophy case about the agent.

Advertising campaigns direct prospects into dedicated sales funnels instead of following the industry standard of relying primarily on IDX property-search pages. These funnels combine an attention-getting hook, relevant client concerns, a compelling offer, supporting proof, and a video sales letter with a clear next step. The objective is to build confidence, qualify prospects, and establish fit before an lead reaches the agent's customer relationship management (CRM) software.

The platform also incorporates BrokerIntent.ai, acquired by LuxeScale earlier this year, giving members access to more than 280 million consumer and business profiles informed by over 60 billion online behavioral signals and URL interactions. Updated weekly, its intent data identifies consumers showing strong homebuying or selling interest based on the websites and search portals they use, with full contact information to support prospecting and direct outreach.

Its visitor-identification pixel also reveals contact and profile information for matched anonymous visitors to agents' websites, landing pages, and individual property pages. This allows members to identify and prospect to visitors beyond those who fill out a form or book an appointment. The company believes this“Pre-Cognitive Intent” data is a game changer, allowing agents to get in front of consumers before they have decided to buy or sell or selected an agent.

Additional offerings include custom pre-listing presentation packages and white-label Luxury Home Seller Academy and Luxury Home Buyer Academy video series, among others. These assets help agents prospect, educate clients, and demonstrate preparation and expertise before the first appointment.

LuxeScale began as a luxury-agent coaching company inspired by Coppens' personal journey of entering real estate at midlife in an unfamiliar state. The company added pay-at-closing referrals in 2025 and now distributes more than $2 billion in luxury referral opportunities monthly.

Referrals remain central to Elite Agent and provide another key differentiator from competing offerings. Alongside a better, more comprehensive system, the program jump-starts members' success with four or more vetted luxury referral opportunities each month.

“We built Elite Agent for the agent whose ambition has outgrown their marketing and whose daily grind keeps taking time from the business and life they want to build,” Coppens said.“We're active luxury agents ourselves. We know the pressure of winning the listing, serving the client, and then coming home to another shift managing follow-up, prospecting, marketing, and all the systems. Our answer brings the creative, systems, training, and referral opportunities together, with a team to build and help manage them.”

The program also includes award-winning on-demand training, live coaching, masterclasses, masterminds, and workshops, all grounded in Coppens' experience as a Fortune 500 advertising executive turned luxury real estate mogul.

Explore Elite Agent at elite.theluxescale.com

About LuxeScale

LuxeScale is a Sarasota, Florida-based real estate technology, marketing, and training company serving luxury agents, teams, and brokerages nationwide. Founded by active luxury real estate professionals, the company provides custom websites, marketing systems, prospecting intelligence, coaching, and pay-at-closing referral opportunities. Its flagship Elite Agent program brings these services together in a comprehensive, done-for-you platform.

Press Inquiries

Mark Coppens

mark [at] theluxescale.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: