Meltwater Unveils Year-End Product Release, Moving Teams From Monitoring To Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities expand visibility across AI, video, and visual content, help teams manage reputational risk, and bring intelligence into daily workflows

San Francisco, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams, today announced its 2026 Year-End Product Release designed to make media and social intelligence more accessible, easy to understand and decision-ready.

Today's online narratives move across news, social media, creators, and AI answers in minutes, shaping public perception and reputation. In this information landscape, monitoring isn't enough. Teams must understand and influence these narratives - but the data needed to understand what is happening is often buried in complex tools or waiting for an analyst's review. By the time the insight arrives, the moment to respond is gone.

Meltwater is accelerating the shift from media and social monitoring to accessible, decision-ready intelligence. Its 2026 Year-End Release helps teams see what is shaping perception, understand its potential impact, and determine where to focus.

“Online conversations don't wait for a report to be finished. They move quickly between channels, often spreading within minutes. The teams responsible for managing them need to keep pace,” said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater.“They need real-time intelligence to determine what deserves attention and where the opportunities lie. This release makes that intelligence accessible in and out of the platform, bringing it into workflows teams already use so that they can make confident decisions at the moment it matters.”

Meltwater helps teams see more of what shapes perception

As visual media, creators, and AI-generated answers increasingly influence public perception, Meltwater has expanded the content and signals teams can analyze with new features including:



GenAI Lens Accuracy Checker: Catch wrong, outdated, or contradictory claims about your brand in AI answers and correct the record before they shape perception.

Top Influencers and Prompt Volumes: Gain insight into what people are asking AI tools about your brand, and which creators and publishers influence the answers. Speech-to-Text and Visual Context Intelligence: Search and measure what's said and shown in videos and images, so mentions outside text no longer slip past your monitoring.

Meltwater enables teams to move from monitoring reputation to managing it

Introducing Reputation Intelligence, a new add-on module that identifies risks as they surface and explains the context behind them, so teams can understand, prioritize, and respond faster.



Reputation Taxonomy: Get a structured view of the specific risks affecting your organization, instead of sifting through a noisy stream of coverage and conversation.

Reputation Risk Score: Understand how serious an issue is and where it's heading, based on tone, credibility, reach, and speed of spread, without manually interpreting scattered signals. Reputation Dashboard: Track which risks need attention, what's driving them, where they're spreading, and who's amplifying them, all in one place.

Meltwater brings its intelligence into AI assistants and everyday workflows

Meltwater is bringing its media, social, creator, and audience intelligence into familiar workflows so teams can get answers and complete tasks without moving between multiple tools.



Mira and Meltwater Agents: Ask a question about your brand in plain language and get a polished, executive-ready summary, report, or recommendation.

Klear and Media Relations Agents: Hand off repetitive work such as vetting creators, building campaign reports, and following up on media outreach, so your team can focus on strategy and relationship-building. Meltwater MCP: Get Meltwater's data and intelligence in the LLMs and AI assistants your team already uses, so you get answers without switching tools.

“We are extending Meltwater's intelligence beyond the platform and into the workflows where our customers already work,” said Aditya Jami, Chief Technology Officer at Meltwater.“By connecting our rich structured data, AI models, agents, and product capabilities, we're making advanced analysis easier to access while giving teams the sources, context, and control that make it easy to act on. This is the next step in AI transformation we've been driving for years, and we're just getting started.”

To learn more about the 2026 Year-End Product Release, visit .



For more information, please contact:

Kelly Costello

...

About Meltwater

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. By analyzing 1.3 billion pieces of content daily, Meltwater transforms media, social, and AI signals into intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead.

Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on.

Learn more at meltwater.com.

CONTACT: Kelly Costello Meltwater...