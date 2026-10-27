Ecclestone Horse Transport Named Foundational Partner Of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair In Multi-Year Deal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Royal announces a three-year partnership naming the Ontario-based equine transportation company a Foundational Partner and Official Equine Transportation Partner through 2028, with Ecclestone Horse Transport continuing as Presenting Sponsor of the Longines FEI Jumping World CupTM Toronto.

Toronto, ON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair ("The Royal") today announced a new three-year partnership with Ecclestone Horse Transport, naming the Ontario-based equine transportation company a Foundational Partner and the Official Equine Transportation Partner of The Royal. The agreement runs through 2028 and builds on a relationship rooted in a shared commitment to horses, riders and Canada's equestrian community.

Competition at the Longines FEI Jumping World CupTM Toronto, presented by Ecclestone Horse Transport, at the Coca-Cola Coliseum during The Royal Horse Show.

Ecclestone Horse Transport will also continue as Presenting Sponsor of the Longines FEI Jumping World CupTM Toronto, presented by Ecclestone Horse Transport, the marquee event of The Royal Horse Show. The competition brings some of the world's top show jumpers and horses to the Coca-Cola Coliseum during International Week for one of the most anticipated nights on The Royal Horse Show calendar.

"Ecclestone Horse Transport has been an outstanding partner to The Royal, and we're proud to welcome them as a Foundational Partner," said Cyrus Cooper, CEO of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "Every horse that competes at The Royal has a journey that starts long before it enters the ring, and few people understand that better than the Ecclestone team. Their expertise, care and deep connection to the equestrian community make them a natural fit, and this three-year commitment gives us a strong foundation to keep building on together."

As the Official Equine Transportation Partner of The Royal, Ecclestone Horse Transport will play a hands-on role in supporting The Royal Horse Show, providing transportation for horses and equipment connected to the show's competitions and programming. The designation recognizes the company's reputation for the safe, welfare-focused transport of sport horses across Canada and internationally.

"For 104 years, The Royal has been a cornerstone of Canada's agricultural and equestrian heritage. As leaders in our industry, I believe we have a responsibility to support and preserve the institutions that have helped shape it. We are incredibly proud to deepen our commitment to The Royal and play a role in ensuring this remarkable tradition continues to thrive for generations to come," said Kyle Ecclestone, President, Ecclestone Horse Transport.

As a Foundational Partner, Ecclestone Horse Transport will also be turning a Coca-Cola Coliseum Sky Suite into a dedicated branded lounge for rider interviews, curating content, and a place for the equestrian community to network.

The 2026 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair takes place November 6–15 at Exhibition Place in Toronto. The Longines FEI Jumping World CupTM Toronto, presented by Ecclestone Horse Transport, takes place on November 14, 2026.

Ecclestone Horse Transport is a leading provider of domestic and international equine transportation and logistics services. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, the company is recognized for its world-class fleet, experienced team, and commitment to excellence in equine transportation. Trusted by leading equestrians and organizations across North America, Ecclestone Horse Transport is the Official Transporter of Equestrian Canada, Ontario Equestrian, United States Equestrian Federation, and The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. For more information, visit .

Ecclestone Horse Transport, Foundational Partner and Official Equine Transportation Partner of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair through 2028.

About The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the world's largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. Now in its 104th year, The Royal takes place every November at Exhibition Place in Toronto, celebrating the best in agriculture, food and equestrian competitions from across the country. The Royal Horse Show, the Fair's marquee equestrian program, brings together top show jumping, dressage, eventing and rodeo competition, including the Longines FEI Jumping World CupTM Toronto. For more information, visit, @royalfair on Facebook, @theroyalfair on Instagram, and @TheRoyalAgriculturalWinterFair on YouTube.

Press Inquiries

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair:

Sam Forgie, Craft Public Relations

sam [at] craftpublicrelations.com

