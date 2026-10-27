National Advertising Division Will Refer Higherdose To Regulatory Authorities For Electing Not To Participate In Two Inquiries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of its marketplace monitoring program, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division will refer advertising claims made by HigherDOSE, LLC, to the appropriate regulatory authorities for failure to participate in two National Advertising Division (NAD) inquiries.

McLean, VA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its marketplace monitoring program, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division will refer advertising claims made by HigherDOSE, LLC, to the appropriate regulatory authorities for failure to participate in two National Advertising Division (NAD) inquiries.

HigherDOSE markets a Red Light Hat advertised to support healthy hair growth and a Red Light Face Mask advertised to support firmer, smoother looking skin. As part of its routine, ongoing monitoring program, NAD inquired about certain express and implied claims that the Red Light Hat could support hair growth, increase blood flow and rejuvenate hair follicles, reduce shedding, and strengthen roots and that the Red Light Face Mask could reduce fine lines and wrinkles, improve the skin barrier and firmness, and increase skin hydration, among other claims.

In two separate NAD inquiries, HigherDOSE elected not to participate. Accordingly, NAD will refer this matter to the appropriate regulatory authorities, including State Attorneys General, pursuant to Section 2.1(I)(3) of the NAD/NARB Procedures.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Pursuant to NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

CONTACT: Name: Jennifer Rosenberg Email:... Job Title: Media Relations