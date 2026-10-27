Kirby Mcinerney LLP Alerts Investors Who Acquired Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC Securities Between November 24, 2025 And September 16, 2026 Of Pending Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC) investors of thedeadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Investors are encouraged to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of November 24, 2025 through September 16, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Fluence Energy made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not complete, not operational, and/or not capable or producing at the volumes the guidance assumed; (ii) the corrective measures the Company had implemented to address production problems at its contract manufacturers were not remediating those problems, which persisted and extended to the Company's new facilities; and (iii) as a result, a material portion of the backlog that Defendants represented as“securing” or“covering” the Company's fiscal 2026 revenue guidance were likely to be delivered and recognized in fiscal 2026.

On February 4, 2026, Fluence Energy reported its first quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a GAAP gross profit margin of approximately 4.9%, down 6.5 percentage points year-over-year, due to“additional estimated costs on two projects.” Additionally, the Company reported that its net losses increased to $62.6 million, compared to a net loss of $57 million for the same quarter the previous year. On this news, the price of Fluence Energy shares declined by $10.04 per share, or approximately 34.63%, from $28.99 per share on February 4, 2026 to close at $18.95 on February 5, 2026.

Then, on August 5, 2025, the Company announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing revenue of $6.49.8 million, which was“weaker than expected, primarily reflecting production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities,” and gross profit margin of 5.9%, compared to approximately 15.4% in the same quarter last year,“reflecting the impact of delays to revenue.” Fluence Energy also announced that it“now expects that $400.0 million in project deliveries will be delayed into fiscal 2027 due to production issues at a new international contract manufacturing facility and construction related delays that affected the completion and start-up of a new U.S. contract manufacturing facility.” The Company reduced its guidance as a result, cutting its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance by $0.4 billion at the midpoint and its adjusted EBITDA guidance by $60 million at the midpoint, a negative 120% change. On this news, the price of Fluence Energy shares declined by $1.02 per share, or approximately 7.17%, from $14.23 per share on August 5, 2026 to close at $13.21 on August 6, 2026.

Finally, on September 16, 2026, Fluence Energy announced a mid-quarter guidance update, revealing that the Company was cutting its full year revenue guidance by approximately $0.6 billion, to $2.4 billion. Fluence Energy also cut its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance from negative $10 million to negative $200 million. The Company attributed these guidance cuts to ongoing“delays in the ramp-up of our contract manufacturing facility.” On this news, the price of Fluence Energy shares declined by $1.39 per share, or approximately 15.36%, from $9.05 on September 16, 2026 to close at $7.66 on September 17, 2026.

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What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

What is the Lead Plaintiff Deadline?

Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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