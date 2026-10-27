National NUCCA Doctors Highlight Importance Of Spinal Health For Daily Function, Better Quality Of Life During World Spine Day Observance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month in honor of World Spine Day (Oct. 16), NUCCA doctors are highlighting how upper cervical alignment impacts the body's overall health and function. But despite the substantial role that spinal health has, many people don't realize its importance until discomfort, limited function or other symptoms begin interfering on a daily basis.

“The backbone's connected to the neck bone... the neck bone's connected to the head bone.” The lyrics of“Dem Bones,” aka“The Skeleton Dance,” offer a simple reminder that the body's bones are interconnected and of utmost importance to spinal health and proper function.

Written by two African-American brothers in the early 20th century, these lyrics were inspired by a biblical vision in the Book of Ezekiel where scattered, human bones reattach themselves. The metaphor speaks to those who felt completely hopeless, while enslaved and exiled in Babylon.

In reality, bones don't miraculously reconnect, they need accurate care to heal. However, feeling pain and discomfort can certainly contribute to a feeling of helplessness.

Take the upper cervical spine, specifically the atlas (C1) and (C2) vertebrae at the top of the neck, for example. A misaligned spine creates a domino effect of structural and neurological failures throughout the entire body, altering the center of gravity and compromising the central nervous system, which acts as the body's epicenter, providing support for daily activities.

Luckily, adjustments can be made to help a person live their best life. The National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association (NUCCA) is a body of board certified practitioners who use a specific, gentle, X-ray-based technique to remove pressure from the brainstem. This restores balance and creates optimal function and health not only when pain develops, but as a foundation to maintain greater mobility, independence and overall quality of life.

California-based NUCCA doctor Andrea Pritchett learned about this precise technique following a car accident in 2000.“The neck, low back pain and fatigue from my injuries was affecting my daily life,” she said.“After seeing a NUCCA chiropractor and receiving successful treatment, I realized it was what I needed to do.”

This non-invasive, drug-free and patient-centered technique uses research and technology to restore balance, coordination, range of motion and posture through precise upper cervical adjustments. And instead of focusing on symptom relief, the approach supports the body's natural ability to regulate itself by optimizing structural balance and reducing stress on the compromised nervous system. Almost everyone has been impacted by spinal problems.

“I don't think any of us get out of childhood without some kind of injury,” Pritchett said.“Trauma doesn't go away. It stays in the body and the brain is affected by that.”

Although back and neck pain are among the most familiar symptoms associated with spinal problems, there are many factors that can influence spinal health with the ability to move comfortably and function throughout the day. Posture, movement patterns, physical activity, repetitive strain, injuries, sedentary habits and simply aging can place additional demands on the musculoskeletal system.

“What I've found is that people care about their spine in terms of pain but don't realize that it impacts absolutely everything else in their body,” Pritchett said.“The weight of our head for example is really hard on our neck so being aware of posture in daily activities is important.”

An unhealthy spine affects everything from digestion to fatigue and poor sleep, brain fog, anxiety, bladder problems, low immune system and mood and behavior.

“These symptoms also affect our ability to want to move our bodies and do simple activities like walk the dog or play with our kids,” she said, adding that people become sedentary when they're in pain, which produces a compounding effect.

Nebraska-based NUCCA Practitioner Marcella Ziska said that most people aren't aware of the damage that a minor fender bender, fall on the playground or sports injury can have on the spine's joints, discs and nerves.

“While the body will do its best to keep us out of pain for as long as possible... a misalignment of the spine is likely,” she said.“The central nervous system tells every peripheral nerve, organ, muscle, joint, blood vessel in the body how to behave. With pressure here, nerve communication is thwarted in the rest of the body and can lead to dysfunction in strength, balance, and thought processes.”

It's important to note that maintaining spinal health is not limited to a practitioner's office. Regular movement, maintaining strength and flexibility, practicing good body mechanics and paying attention to changes in mobility can all play a role in supporting musculoskeletal health.

“Move your body everyday,” Pritchett said.“Get into as many different positions as you can in terms of bending and twisting to keep your spine flexible. Get an ergonomic desk for your work space. Sleep on your side or back, not your stomach.”

A properly functioning brainstem is the foundation of optimal health for all human beings and essential for maintaining long-term mobility and quality of life. By adopting healthy lifestyle habits and seeking professional guidance, individuals can take proactive control of their physical well-being.

About NUCCA

Founded in 1966, the National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association (NUCCA) is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to advancing the NUCCA procedure through education, research, certification, and professional development. NUCCA supports a global community of doctors, students, educators, and researchers committed to precision, clinical excellence, and patient-centered care. Through ongoing learning, collaboration, and scientific inquiry, NUCCA works to advance the understanding and practice of upper cervical chiropractic care. Learn more at .

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