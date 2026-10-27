Thoughtspot Named A Leader In The 2026 Nucleus Research Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix Earns Top Billing Among All 20 Vendors Evaluated

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized for market-leading AI innovations including Spotter, Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, and native mobile embedding that empower product teams to deliver governed, customizable analytics directly into every application

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot, the Data and AI platform company, has been named a Leader in the 2026 Nucleus Research Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix, achieving the highest position for usability among evaluated vendors and positioning furthest toward the upper-right corner of the Leaders quadrant. Nucleus Research evaluated vendors based on usability and functionality, highlighting ThoughtSpot's ability to help product teams effortlessly embed AI-driven, highly customizable analytics into web and native mobile applications while maintaining rigorous governance.

“As end users start asking questions through AI assistants as well as dashboards, insight, consistency and distribution become the core buying criterions. ThoughtSpot answers from one governed semantic model, reuses the definitions teams already keep in their cloud data platform, and carries those answers into assistants like Claude and ChatGPT through MCP. Because every Liveboard, Spotter conversation, and AI assistant query runs on the same semantic model and Org boundaries, providers add a new surface without rebuilding security, which earns ThoughtSpot its leader position,” said Alex Wurm, Principal Analyst at Nucleus Research.

As software providers evolve beyond traditional dashboards to conversational AI and agentic experiences, embedded analytics is becoming a critical component of product differentiation. ThoughtSpot Embedded helps product teams bring interactive dashboards, natural-language analytics, and AI agent capabilities directly into their applications, supported by a shared governed semantic foundation. This approach enables software providers to deliver consistent, secure insights across multiple experiences without rebuilding their data definitions and security architecture for every interface.

What Sets ThoughtSpot as an Embedded Analytics Leader

ThoughtSpot Embedded lets product teams embed interactive Liveboards, Spotter, ThoughtSpot's AI analyst, and contextual Spotter Agents directly inside their host applications. SDKs cover the web, native iOS and Android, and hybrid frameworks such as Capacitor and Ionic, so analytics feels fully native wherever customers use the product. Teams can brand every component to match their own look and domain, and the AI Theme Builder lets them do it by describing a style or uploading brand assets instead of writing style code. More than 100 connectors to business apps such as Salesforce, Slack, and Jira bring that context into the same experience.

Beneath it all, Nucleus Research highlighted the following capabilities:



One governed foundation for every surface: Dashboards, Spotter conversations, and AI assistant queries all answer from a single governed semantic model, and teams can reuse the definitions they already keep in Snowflake, Databricks, and dbt. Orgs give each customer an isolated space, and row- and column-level security limit every user to the data they're permitted to see. Every new surface, from in-app chat to native mobile to AI assistants, inherits the same boundaries.



Multi-tenancy that scales with the customer base: The publishing feature lets teams build content once and publish it to every customer, with tenant-specific settings and connection values applied through parameters. Spotter coaching carries across tenants, and stricter isolation keeps each customer's sign-in setup separate.



An AI analyst inside your product, with AI-augmented dashboards: With Spotter 3, end customers can ask questions in natural language, drill into any result at any level, and act on what they find without leaving the host application. Spotter Memory learns from past conversations and Liveboards, so Spotter applies the organization's own definitions, personalized to each user, without being told each time. Through Spotter Connectors and file uploads, users can analyze data from other business applications and their own files alongside governed data in a single answer. SpotterViz builds a dashboard from a prompt, including filters and scheduled deliveries, and Insight Tiles add dynamic summaries that update as users filter. These enhancements drive adoption and open new revenue-generating opportunities for ThoughtSpot Embedded customers.



Agentic AI, MCP, and agent-to-agent orchestration support: Through MCP, AI assistants and custom agents such as Claude and ChatGPT can query governed ThoughtSpot data, with the same semantic model and security behind every answer. Expanded Spotter APIs, covering conversation management, instructions, and agent-to-agent orchestration, let developers control embedded Spotter or embed its analytics skills into agents of their own.

Built for how engineering teams work: Analytic content, data models and connections live as code in TML with GitHub integration, so analytics follows the same release process as the rest of the product. SpotterCode builds embeds from developers' own coding tools, and Muze Studio provides code-level control over individual charts.



Product builders shouldn't have to spend scarce engineering time maintaining a semantic layer, security, and multi-tenancy that don't set their product apart. By taking that on, we help them go to market faster with agentic SDLC, stay focused on their roadmap, and create new revenue streams from agentic capabilities that are part of their product as opposed to bolted on,” said Bhargav Addala, SVP Product Management at ThoughtSpot.“This recognition from Nucleus Research reflects the work we have done alongside customers like Verisk, Navan and Thrive Learning, and we look forward to continuing to be an innovation partner in helping industry leaders power their intelligent experiences.

To read the report and learn why Nucleus Research recognized ThoughtSpot as a market leader, visit us here. To explore ThoughtSpot Embedded, visit us here.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is a Data and AI platform company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world. Built on an agentic semantic layer and enterprise-grade governance, ThoughtSpot Agentic Analytics brings together a team of specialized agents that deliver trusted answers and take action on business data. ThoughtSpot Embedded brings the same agent-powered analytics into any product with a few lines of code. With AgentSpot, ThoughtSpot brings Multiplayer AI to the enterprise, where anyone can build agents, workflows and apps grounded in business data and share them across the organization. Industry leaders including Lyft, Unilever, Roche, Schneider Electric, Booking.com and HubSpot rely on ThoughtSpot to turn data into measurable business outcomes. A Gartner MQ leader with more than 1000 customers globally, with offices in San Francisco, Mountain View, Chicago, London, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Sydney & Tokyo. Try ThoughtSpot today.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research delivers value-focused research and advisory support that helps organizations select the best technology for their specific environment. Our data-driven approach builds on hundreds of real-world ROI case studies to provide clear business cases and confident, ROI-based investment decisions. For more information, visit Nucleus Research.

PR Contact:

Russell Dougan

Director, Corporate Communications

...