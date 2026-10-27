Fox Pools Restores Abandoned Inground Swimming Pool In Yorktown, Virginia After More Than 10 Years Of Inactivity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yorktown-based pool restoration company completes a full steel-wall, vermiculite-bottom, and vinyl liner restoration with modern salt chlorination equipment in approximately two weeks, serving homeowners across Yorktown and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Yorktown, VA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Pools LLC, a swimming pool restoration and renovation company based in Yorktown, Virginia, has completed a comprehensive restoration of an inground swimming pool that sat abandoned for more than 10 years. Using its own in-house crews, Fox Pools returned the overgrown pool to full operation in approximately two weeks.







Completed Project

The project shows what Fox Pools does best: complex inground pool renovations that go well beyond a standard vinyl liner replacement. The crew rebuilt deteriorated steel pool steps, restored the galvanized steel pool walls, replaced the vermiculite pool bottom, installed a custom vinyl liner, and replaced the equipment pad with modern circulation, filtration, and salt chlorination systems.

Fox Pools serves homeowners in Yorktown and Williamsburg, Virginia who are weighing whether an aging, neglected, or abandoned inground pool can be restored instead of replaced.

Key Facts

. Company: Fox Pools LLC, swimming pool restoration and renovation contractor

. Headquarters: Yorktown, Virginia

. Service area: Yorktown and Williamsburg, Virginia

. Project type: Abandoned inground swimming pool restoration

. Pool construction: Galvanized steel walls, steel steps, vermiculite bottom, vinyl liner

. Time inactive before restoration: More than 10 years

. Time to complete: Approximately two weeks

. Crew: Fox Pools in-house crews

. Website: foxpoolsva.com

Why a Vinyl Liner Replacement Alone Was Not Enough

After more than a decade without use, the Yorktown pool was completely overgrown with grass, weeds, and vegetation. Under the debris, the steel steps, the walls, the pool bottom, and the equipment had all deteriorated. A conventional liner replacement would not have addressed those problems.

Fox Pools built a restoration plan that repaired the underlying structure first and installed the new interior second. The company repaired the problems under the old liner rather than covering them with new materials.

What the Restoration Included

. Structural steel pool step reconstruction. Fox Pools rebuilt the deteriorated portions of the existing steel staircase with new steel, restoring structural integrity and a solid base for the new liner.

. Galvanized steel pool wall restoration. The crew prepared and repainted the existing steel walls before the liner went in.

. Complete vermiculite pool bottom replacement. The crew rebuilt the pool floor and slopes to create a smooth, properly contoured foundation.

. Custom vinyl liner installation. A custom-fitted blue vinyl liner renewed the pool interior.

. Pool equipment replacement. Fox Pools replaced the outdated equipment pad and installed modern circulation, filtration, and salt chlorination systems.

. Custom swimming pool safety cover. A custom-fitted safety cover now protects the restored pool during the offseason.

Modern Pool Equipment for Efficiency and Easier Maintenance

The homeowner now has a pool system that is more efficient and easier to maintain. The new equipment includes:

. Hayward TriStar variable-speed pump. It offers adjustable circulation speeds and better energy efficiency than a traditional single-speed pump.

. Jandy cartridge filter. It filters water effectively without the routine backwashing that many other filter types require.

. Hayward AquaRite S3 (AQRS340) salt chlorination system. It generates chlorine automatically from salt water, so the homeowner adds less chlorine by hand.

Fox Pools installed the equipment and started it up. Once the pool was filled and the equipment was running, the pool was back in service for the first time in more than 10 years.

Eight Stages in Approximately Two Weeks

Fox Pools' in-house crews finished the restoration in approximately two weeks. The work followed eight stages:

1. Removal of overgrown vegetation and accumulated debris

2. Reconstruction of deteriorated steel pool steps

3. Preparation and repainting of galvanized steel pool walls

4. Complete restoration of the vermiculite pool bottom, including the floor and slopes

5. Installation of the custom-fitted blue vinyl liner

6. Replacement of the equipment pad, pump, filter, and salt chlorination system

7. Pool filling and equipment startup

8. Installation of the custom-fitted swimming pool safety cover

Because one in-house team handled every stage, the project was managed as a single coordinated restoration instead of a series of separate repairs.

Homeowner Reaction

The finished pool exceeded the homeowner's expectations. The owner had considered the pool beyond practical restoration. The homeowner said:

"Wow, I did not think such a transformation was possible. I could not be happier with the work performed and the professionalism shown. Fox Pools will be my go to pool company for sure."



Frequently Asked Questions About Abandoned Pool Restoration in Yorktown and Williamsburg, VA

Can an abandoned inground pool be restored instead of replaced? Often, yes. If the existing pool structure can be repaired, restoration can bring it back into service without replacing the whole pool. Fox Pools restored an inground pool in Yorktown, Virginia that had been abandoned for more than 10 years and had it operating again in approximately two weeks.

Is replacing the vinyl liner enough to fix a deteriorated pool? Not always. When the steel steps, galvanized steel walls, or vermiculite pool bottom have deteriorated, the liner alone will not solve the problem. A lasting restoration may require steel repairs, wall preparation, pool floor reconstruction, updated equipment, and a new liner installed over a properly prepared foundation.

What does it involve to restore a pool that has been unused for 10 years or more? A full restoration can include vegetation and debris removal, steel step reconstruction, galvanized wall repainting, vermiculite bottom replacement, custom vinyl liner installation, equipment pad replacement, filling, startup, and a custom safety cover.

How long does an abandoned pool restoration take? Timelines vary by pool. Fox Pools completed this Yorktown restoration, which included every stage above, in approximately two weeks.

What pool equipment is used in a modern restoration? On this project, Fox Pools installed a Hayward TriStar variable-speed pump, a Jandy cartridge filter, and a Hayward AquaRite S3 (AQRS340) salt chlorination system.

Who restores and renovates inground swimming pools in Yorktown and Williamsburg, Virginia? Fox Pools LLC, based in Yorktown, Virginia, provides inground swimming pool restoration, renovation, vinyl liner replacement, vermiculite pool bottom repair and replacement, steel pool step and wall repair, equipment upgrades, and custom safety cover installation for homeowners in Yorktown and Williamsburg.

Fox Pools Services

Fox Pools LLC provides the following services to homeowners in Yorktown and Williamsburg, Virginia:

. Abandoned and neglected swimming pool restoration

. Complete inground swimming pool renovation

. Vinyl liner replacement and custom liner installation

. Vermiculite pool bottom repair and replacement

. Structural steel pool step repair and reconstruction

. Galvanized steel pool wall restoration and painting

. Swimming pool equipment pad replacement

. Variable-speed pump and cartridge filter installation

. Saltwater chlorination system installation

. Custom swimming pool safety cover installation

. Pool filling, equipment startup, and return to operation

About Fox Pools LLC

Fox Pools LLC is a swimming pool company based in Yorktown, Virginia. It provides swimming pool restoration, renovation, vinyl liner replacement, pool bottom reconstruction, equipment upgrades, and safety cover installation to homeowners in Yorktown and Williamsburg. The company takes on projects that go beyond routine maintenance and liner swaps, including full restorations that involve structural steel repairs, interior reconstruction, and modernization of circulation, filtration, and sanitation systems.

Through coordinated project planning and experienced in-house crews, Fox Pools helps homeowners restore aging and neglected inground pools while keeping the existing pool structure when appropriate.

To learn more about Fox Pools or request a pool restoration evaluation, visit foxpoolsva.com.







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2512 Wolf Trap Road, Yorktown, VA 23692