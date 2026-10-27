Hasbro Announces New Original Youtube Series, Play-Doh With Margo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weekly Series Premiering October 30 Inspires Preschoolers to Imagine, Create and Explore with Play-Doh Compound

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PAWTUCKET, R.I., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, today announced Play-Doh with Margo, a new original YouTube series that brings the hands-on creativity of the Play-Doh brand to digital entertainment for preschoolers. The official trailer is available now ahead of the series premiere on Friday, October 30.

Hosted by the playful and energetic Margo, the series uses songs, games and imaginative“What if...?” questions to inspire children to create alongside the show. Each episode explores a playful possibility, such as“What if pumpkins liked dressing up?,”“What if dragons didn't breathe fire?” or“What if vegetables had superpowers?,” before encouraging viewers to bring the idea to life with Play-Doh compound.

“For generations, the Play-Doh brand has given children the freedom to imagine, experiment and bring their ideas to life,” said Kim Boyd, President of Licensing and Entertainment at Hasbro.“Play-Doh with Margo brings that creative spirit to entertainment, giving preschoolers a playful place to start and inviting them to get hands-on, make each creation their own and see where their imaginations take them.”

Each episode follows a recurring format that guides children from inspiration to creation. After Margo welcomes viewers, she discovers something that sparks the episode's“What if...?” question and previews the featured creation during“The Unsquish.” She shapes the idea with Play-Doh compound in“Imaginoodle” and explores ways to customize it in“Switch-Up.” The“Can-Can Shuffle” then determines what comes next: a“Mission Make,” an upbeat“Silly Song” or a real-world“Exploration.” Finally, the finished creation comes to life in an animated short story.

The series currently has 42 episodes planned, with new installments rolling out weekly in five languages: English, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish. Fans can watch the trailer and new episodes of Play-Doh with Margo on the official Play-Doh YouTube channel.

For more information, follow the Play-Doh brand on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With 165 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches more than 1 billion fans annually around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Monopoly, Hasbro Games, Nerf, Transformers, Play-Doh and Peppa Pig, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2026 JUST Capital Industry Leader, a Brand that Matters by Fast Company, and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50 for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, visit or follow Hasbro on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Kim Kugler | Hasbro, Inc. | ...