Mike Schenck Named New Senior Vice President And Chief Lending Officer At Topline Financial Credit Union

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union announces it has hired Mike Schenck as the Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.

Mike is an accomplished financial services executive with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He joins the TopLine team from Westmark Credit Union where he most recently held the position of President and CEO. Mike has extensive experience in leading lending teams as Chief Lending Officer, leading branch teams as a Branch Manager and as a Loan Officer.

“We're excited to welcome Mike Schenck - an accomplished banking executive with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry - to our TopLine team. His lending background and leadership style will be a great addition to TopLine, and an asset for the communities we serve,” said Mick Olson, President and CEO, TopLine Financial Credit Union.

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota's 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations - in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis - as well as by phone and online at . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union's foundation, visit /Foundation.

CONTACT:

Nicole Hesley

Marketing Director

TopLine Financial Credit Union

... | 763.253.2785

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at