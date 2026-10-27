Calgary Remembers: Thousands Honoured At Annual Field Of Crosses With Eleven Days Of Remembrance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Field of Crosses continues memorial tradition with sunrise and sunset ceremonies on the eleven days leading up to Remembrance Day

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary's Field of Crosses, one of the city's most well-known memorials, will mark Eleven Days of Remembrance from Nov. 1 to 11, honouring the Southern Albertans who gave their lives in service with more than 3,700 commemorative crosses.

Now in its 18th year, Field of Crosses invites Calgarians to visit the display of white crosses along Memorial Drive. Arranged in military cemetery formation, the crosses serve as an annual visual reminder of the thousands of Southern Albertans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. The initiative also pays tribute to the 120,000 Canadian heroes across Canada who gave their lives in service through 120 special crosses in the park.

Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, the memorial welcomes visitors to attend daily sunrise and sunset ceremonies from Nov. 1 to 10 and a special Night of Lights tribute ceremony on Nov. 10. The Eleven Days of Remembrance conclude with a Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11.

“The tragedy at CFB Wainwright is a stark reminder of the dangers our Canadian soldiers, sailors and aircrew face. The heartbreaking loss of four soldiers brings the meaning of remembrance into sharp focus. Behind every name we honour is a person, a family and a community forever changed by loss. Field of Crosses has remained an essential memorial for our city, inspired by our unwavering gratitude to those who have served,” said Sean Libin, Chairman, Field of Crosses.“That commitment to remembrance is at the heart of Field of Crosses and the legacy Murray McCann created and self-funded for the first ten years. Now in its eighteenth year, the Field of Crosses is a self-sustaining registered charity, ensuring that 100 years from now the Field of Crosses will remain, helping to ensure that we still remember and never forget.”

With the generous support of hundreds of dedicated volunteers, Field of Crosses creates a meaningful place of remembrance every year. From cleaning and preparing the crosses to installing bases or erecting and taking down the display, volunteer support remains integral in bringing the memorial to life each November.

The ceremonies include uniformed first responders from the Calgary Police Service, Calgary Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, Alberta Sheriffs and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, along with uniformed military personnel, including Cadet Groups and veterans.

The public is encouraged to attend the daily ceremonies, each featuring one of the following tribute themes:



Nov. 1, 2026 - Memorial Cross Families Day

Nov. 2, 2026 - Royal Canadian Air Force Day

Nov. 3, 2026 - Royal Canadian Navy Day

Nov. 4, 2026 - Canadian Army

Nov. 5, 2026 - 100th Anniversary of Royal Canadian Legion

Nov. 6, 2026 - First Responders Day and Animals in War

Nov. 7, 2026 - Youth Day

Nov. 8, 2026 - Indigenous Veterans Day

Nov. 9, 2026 – Sunrise - Women of War

Nov. 9, 2026 – Sunset - Honouring Jewish Fallen in FOC

Nov. 10, 2026 – Sunrise - UN Peacekeepers

Nov. 10, 2026 – Sunset - Night of Lights Nov. 11, 2026 - Remembrance Day - Afghanistan Fallen



To ensure the memorial lives on for generations to come, Field of Crosses encourages Calgarians to donate to the Adopt-a-Cross fundraising campaign.

For the full schedule of events at Field of Crosses and to learn more, visit .

About Field of Crosses Memorial Project

Field of Crosses memorializes the sacrifices of our local heroes who bravely lost their lives in active combat. This is done annually in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day through the display of over 3,700 white crosses across five acres along Memorial Drive in Calgary. Each cross displays the name of an individual who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Canada's freedom. We must never forget the atrocities of war and the human casualties that go along with it; remembering our past allows us to appreciate the present and strive for a better future.

For media inquiries:

Katie Querin

Brookline Public Relations

403-870-7531

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