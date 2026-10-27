Imaginative Storm Writing Circle Fosters Human Creativity In The Age Of AI By Using Pen And Paper

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allegra Huston and James Navé teach writers a 10-minute method to create original ideas that only the human imagination can conjure

Taos, NM, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the age of AI, Imaginative Storm cofounders Allegra Huston and James Navé invite writers to develop their own ideas and voice.







Imaginative Storm Weekly Circle Participant

Generative AI can help writers improve grammar and work more efficiently. But research into its use in education also raises a harder question: what happens to creativity and independent thinking when a tool does too much of the writing?

Imaginative Storm offers a decidedly human starting point. Its weekly one-hour Writing Circle meets on Zoom every Saturday, but participants are asked to bring a pen and paper. Cofounders Allegra Huston and James Navé guide writers through 10-minute timed prompts, then open the conversation to questions of craft and practice. No experience or ongoing commitment is required.

The point is not to claim that handwriting produces better writers, or that AI has no place in the writing process. Imaginative Storm's proposition is more practical: before asking a tool to generate or polish a passage, give yourself time to discover what you might write.

“You already have something to say. What you need are the right conditions to speak your voice onto the page,” Allegra Huston says on the website. The method pairs guided, timed writing with conversation and craft development. Writers seeking more sustained instruction can join live online workshops and courses, where small groups write in real time, share work and receive feedback.

Huston is an author, editor and longtime creative-writing teacher; Navé is a poet and educator. Together, they co-created the Imaginative Storm method and coauthored Write What You Don't Know.

For editors: The story is not“handwriting beats AI.” It is the contrast between increasingly automated writing and an accessible practice that encourages people to cultivate their imagination and generate ideas for themselves.

Writing Circle and course information: imaginativestorm.com



About Imaginative Storm

Imaginative Storm is a creative writing incubator and community designed to transform how writers discover, develop, and finish their work. Created by bestselling author and former editorial director Allegra Huston alongside poet and longtime Artist's Way collaborator James Navé, the organization centers on the Imaginative Storm Method-an approach grounded in "imaginative intelligence" that pairs rapid, intuitive discovery with disciplined literary craft. Endorsed by leaders across publishing and film-from the Iowa Writers' Workshop to Hollywood screenwriters-Imaginative Storm delivers intensive live cohort programs, self-paced video courses, and destination retreats in locations like Taos, New Mexico, and Glastonbury, UK. Committed to fostering accessible creative spaces, the organization also hosts a vibrant, weekly Writing Circle on Zoom that connects writers across six continents. For course details, publications, and upcoming retreat schedules, visit imaginativestorm.com.







Writer Participating in Zoom Writing Circle

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