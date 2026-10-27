Fast Simon Unveils Commerce-Native AI To Help Brands Grow Revenue By Optimizing Product Discovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commerce-Native AI combines shopper intent, brand strategy, and business priorities. The new model boosts revenue by helping shoppers discover the products they want to buy.



Commerce-Native AI model brings merchandising, personalization, and optimization together while empowering merchandisers with control of brand and business strategy.

Brand merchandisers define the objectives and guardrails while the model continuously optimizes within those boundaries. Built for global Shopify brands, the new model increases conversion, average order value (AOV), and revenue uplift.



LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon, a unified AI product discovery platform, today unveiled its Commerce-Native AI model. Purpose-built for e-commerce, the model brings merchandising, personalization, and optimization together to drive revenue growth while keeping merchants in control of their brand and business strategy.

Product discovery requires more than predicting what a shopper might click. Brands must balance shopper preferences with new launches, inventory availability, promotions, and brand expression. Each product position represents a decision. Personalizing those decisions across countless shopper journeys exceeds what teams can manage through manual placement and static rules alone.

Commerce-Native AI combines three dimensions: shopper intent, merchant objectives, and commerce conditions, resulting in increased conversion and AOV. It uses catalog intelligence and real-time behavior to adapt product rankings and recommendations as shoppers browse, scroll, and interact.

Merchandisers define the objectives and guardrails, including product exclusions, campaign priorities, inventory requirements, and editorial placements. The model continuously optimizes within those boundaries, reducing repetitive merchandising work while preserving human direction and brand expression. The result is a better overall experience for the shopper and an increase in revenue uplift for the retailer.

“Merchandisers know their brand, their customers, and the business goals they need to achieve. The challenge is applying that judgment across every product position and shopper journey,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of Fast Simon.“Commerce-Native AI combines human expression with machine intelligence. Merchants set the direction, the model continuously optimizes, personalizes, and a simple, controlled A/B test shows how much difference it makes to their business.”

Key capabilities include:



Commerce-aware optimization: Combines shopper intent with catalog structure, new arrivals, inventory, and promotions to optimize product discovery toward merchant-defined objectives, such as revenue growth.

Merchandising-aware personalization: Adapts product rankings and recommendations for first-time and returning shoppers as-they-scroll while respecting brand strategy, product priorities, and business rules.

Continuous learning: Uses shopper interactions and commerce outcomes to refine discovery within and across sessions, including learning how new products perform.

Merchant control and visibility: Enables teams to define guardrails, preview personalized experiences, and understand the signals influencing product rankings. Controlled A/B testing: Measures incremental impact by comparing the merchant's existing merchandising approach with model-led optimization across conversion, revenue, and other business outcomes.



Available immediately, Fast Simon Commerce-Native AI supports returning and first-time visitors. For more information, visit fastsimon.com/solutions/commerce-native-ai

This announcement is the latest in a series of intelligence layer innovations from Fast Simon, including Cross Border Merchandising Within Shopify Markets and Creative Studio, launched in time for Q4 holiday preparations.

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon powers e-commerce intelligence for some of the world's fastest-growing and most recognized brands on Shopify. Their unified AI product discovery platform empowers thousands of mid-market and enterprise retailers to increase revenue and reduce manual merchandising efforts at scale. Through a purpose-built platform, Fast Simon delivers the best overall shopping experience with optimized merchandising, personalization, search, and shopping agents that increase conversion and revenue.

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