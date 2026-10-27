Sheikh Hamdan Announces Dubai Urban Development Plan Worth Over Dh2 Billion

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Crown Prince said the Dubai Executive Council had approved an Urban Centres Development Plan, backed by more than Dh2 billion in investments, to create integrated communities that support sustainable growth and meet residents' aspirations.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced that the plan aims to increase the real estate value of the urban centres by Dh20 billion, focusing on three key areas: quality of life, economic returns, and infrastructure efficiency and cost.

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It also targets increasing the proportion of Dubai's population living near metro stations to 74% and expanding public service coverage to 85%.

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Sheikh Hamdan said the council had also approved the Sustainable Population Planning Policy to align economic and population growth and guide service development in line with the emirate's future needs.

The council also adopted a Digital Authorisation System to provide a unified and reliable government experience that meets the needs of residents and the business community.

He said Dubai's development and entrepreneurial projects would continue, with the aim of creating a better future for generations to come, expanding opportunities and improving quality of life for the emirate's residents.

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