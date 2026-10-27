Loanpass Announces Integration With Meridianlink Mortgage

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LoanPASS AUS is live and available starting October 1, 2026, with MeridianLink Mortgage to Deliver Automated Underwriting for Portfolio and Non-Agency Lending

- Mike Lewis, President of LoanPASSMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LoanPASS, a provider of modern product, pricing, eligibility, and automated underwriting solutions for mortgage lenders, banks, credit unions, and specialty finance organizations, announced that its platform is integrated with MeridianLink. The integration of LoanPASS PricingEngine and LoanPASS AUS allows lenders to more efficiently and securely share data between LoanPASS and MeridianLink Mortgage to drive quality, consistency, and efficiency throughout the loan origination process.LoanPASS is a configurable decisioning platform that combines Product & Pricing Engine (PPE), eligibility, and Automated Underwriting (AU) capabilities into a single solution. Unlike traditional underwriting systems that focus primarily on agency lending, LoanPASS enables lenders to automate underwriting decisions across Non-QM, DSCR, portfolio, business-purpose, construction, HELOC, reverse, and other specialty lending products. Together, these solutions create a unified decisioning framework capable of supporting virtually every lending product offered by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and private capital providers.LoanPASS PricingEngine – Product eligibility, pricing, and guideline automationLoanPASS AUS – Automated Underwriting tool designed specifically for portfolio, Non-Agency, Non-QM, Bank Statement, DSCR, business-purpose, and other non-agency lending programs.Through its configurable rules engine, LoanPASS empowers lenders to automate eligibility decisions, underwriting conditions, exceptions, and loan approvals while maintaining full transparency, auditability, and control over their credit policies. LoanPASS's extensive integration capabilities enable financial institutions to accelerate loan production, reduce operational risk, improve underwriting consistency, shorten decision times, and deliver seamless digital lending experiences to borrowers and business partners.MeridianLinkpowers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation."LoanPASS is delighted to partner with MeridianLink," said Mike Lewis, President of LoanPASS. "For decades, automated underwriting has largely been limited to agency lending. Our secure, seamless integration with MeridianLink allows lenders to bring automated underwriting capabilities to virtually any loan product, including portfolio, non-Agency, and business-purpose lending. By combining MeridianLink's powerful loan origination platform with LoanPASS suite of products, lenders can process loans more efficiently, improve decision quality, and accelerate growth. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with MeridianLink."About LoanPASSLoanPASS is a modern product, pricing, eligibility, and automated underwriting platform designed for agency, non-agency, private credit, and portfolio lending. LoanPASS empowers banks, credit unions, IMBs, and private lenders to automate decisions, accelerate product deployment, and increase underwriting throughput without expanding staff or relying on legacy tools. With a flexible no-code rules engine and open API architecture, LoanPASS enables lenders to digitize manual pricing and underwriting workflows, ensure consistent and compliant decisions, and deliver faster borrower responses. LoanPASS AU, the company's automated underwriting solution, extends these capabilities to portfolio, Non-QM, Bank Statement, DSCR, business-purpose, and other nonagency lending programs by providing automated eligibility validation, underwriting recommendations, conditions generation and decision support. Together, LoanPASS helps lenders improve loan quality, speed, efficiency, and profitability. LoanPASS operates alongside PMI Rate Pro, a mortgage insurance quoting and ordering platform supporting all major U.S. MI providers. Visit for more information.

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LoanPASS Announces Integration With MeridianLink Mortgage News Provided By BlockGen DBA LoanPASS October 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology



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