Zettalane Systems Mayanas For Any File Workload (NFS, SMB, Lustre, Pnfs) Now Available In The Microsoft Marketplace

MayaNAS, one NAS for any file workload directly on Azure Blob Storage, is now available in Microsoft Marketplace.

MayaNAS, the NAS for any file workload from enterprise file shares to the Lustre and pNFS parallel file systems, is now available in Microsoft Marketplace.

- Cyril Belikoff, Vice President, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZettaLane Systems today announced the availability of MayaNAS in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. ZettaLane Systems customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

MayaNAS is the storage software ZettaLane Systems submitted to the MLPerf® Storage v3.0 benchmark, published by MLCommons on September 1, 2026, where it was the only submission to run the Lustre parallel file system directly on cloud object storage, with results verified by MLCommons Association (see note). Azure customers can now deploy the same software from Microsoft Marketplace, as a single VM or as two-node high-availability NAS, Lustre and pNFS clusters, with Azure Blob Storage as its object storage.

MayaNAS gives Azure teams one NAS for any file workload: enterprise file shares over NFS and SMB with Active Directory, S3 and block access, and the Lustre and pNFS parallel file systems for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI, all from one open-source ZFS engine. When workloads grow from home directories and project shares into GPU training and simulation, teams stay with the same solution rather than adopting a second storage product.

MayaNAS runs on Azure Virtual Machines inside the customer's own Azure subscription. Metadata and small blocks stay on Azure Premium SSD, while large blocks are written directly to Azure Blob Storage, so capacity grows at object-storage cost with no capacity cap and no tiering jobs between a fast tier and the storage account. The VM size sets performance, independent of capacity. SMB shares join the customer's Active Directory domain, so Windows users connect with their existing domain accounts and access is managed with Windows ACLs, while Linux clients reach the same files over NFS. Workloads on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) mount MayaNAS shares with the standard Kubernetes NFS volume. Active-active high availability across Azure availability zones, OpenZFS snapshots, compression, encryption and cross-region replication protect the data, while storage accounts, keys and policies stay under the customer's control.

Customers deploy MayaNAS from Microsoft Marketplace in minutes, with a free software trial, and pay one software meter per vCPU-hour on their Azure bill, with every protocol included and no per-terabyte charge. MayaNAS has also achieved co-sell ready status in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

"With MayaNAS now in Microsoft Marketplace, Azure customers can securely deploy one solution for both enterprise NAS and parallel file storage, in minutes and billed through their Azure account," said Supramani Sammandam, Founder of ZettaLane Systems. "Teams can start with familiar Windows and Linux file shares and stay with the same solution when HPC and AI workloads demand Lustre or pNFS, with Azure Blob Storage underneath and everything in their own subscription."

"Microsoft Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Microsoft Marketplace helps solutions like MayaNAS reach more customers and markets."

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

About ZettaLane Systems, LLC

ZettaLane Systems builds software-defined storage that brings parallel file system performance to cloud object storage. Its MayaNAS and MayaScale products deliver multi-protocol file (NFS, SMB, Lustre), high-performance block (NVMe over TCP) and object-backed storage across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and AWS, with active-active high availability and deployment in minutes. Zettabranch gives every pull request, preview deployment and coding agent its own production-like Postgres branch in the customer's own cloud (zettabranch). ZettaLane is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and the NVIDIA Inception program. Learn more at zettalane.

Note: MLPerf® Storage v3.0, Closed division; submitted by ZettaLane Systems on Google Cloud. Retrieved from on September 1, 2026; entries 3.0-0136 through 3.0-0139 (MayaNAS: 3D U-Net, Llama 3 8B and 70B checkpoint, KV cache). Result verified by MLCommons Association. The MLPerf name and logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of MLCommons Association in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use strictly prohibited. See for more information. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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ZettaLane Systems MayaNAS for Any File Workload (NFS, SMB, Lustre, pNFS) Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace News Provided By ZETTALANE SYSTEMS LLC October 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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