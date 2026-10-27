Maryland Sports Mom Launches Everymvp To Put Real Trading Cards In The Hands Of Youth Athletes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As youth sports costs soar, teams and leagues in any sport can earn 20% of card sales, and kids get a keepsake they will treasure forever

- Naomi AikenPOTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Youth sports keep getting more expensive. The Wall Street Journal reported this month on the soaring cost of youth baseball ("Advanced Stats and $500 Bats: Why Baseball for 6-Year-Olds Is Breaking the Bank," Oct. 3), and the Aspen Institute's Project Play finds families now spend $1,016 a year on a child's main sport, up 46% since 2019. Montgomery County, Maryland, mom Naomi Aiken has launched EveryMVP ( ) with a simple goal: put real trading cards in the hands of youth athletes, while helping their teams raise money.Aiken got the idea this summer while thinking about possible fundraisers for her son's travel baseball team. She looked for a fundraiser item families would actually want to buy, couldn't find one she liked, so she built it herself."My husband and I still have our trading cards from youth baseball and softball, more than 30 years later," said Aiken. "They're not great cards, but we kept them. I want our kids to have that same keepsake to show their kids one day.""We all have a thousand photos of our kids playing sports, but they're stuck on our phones," Aiken added. "I started EveryMVP to give young athletes something real to hold onto, long after a season is over. Something that says: I was proud to be part of that team."EveryMVP works for every sport, from baseball and softball to soccer, basketball, football, lacrosse, hockey and volleyball.How it works:* A coach, team parent, or league volunteer designs the card in about ten minutes.* Families can order a pack for their own player. Shipping is included and every order goes straight to the family's door.* 20% of every order goes back to the team. There is no upfront cost and no inventory to handle.Each pack contains 12 identical cards, enough for parents, grandparents, the fridge, and trading with friends. Aiken says teams and leagues that run EveryMVP every season can build toward bigger goals: tournament travel, new equipment, or helping more kids afford to play.Teams can get started at /get-started.About EveryMVPEveryMVP was created with a simple goal: put real trading cards in the hands of youth athletes. Teams in any sport design a card, families order packs, and teams can choose to make it a fundraiser, with 20% of each pack going back to the team. Based in Montgomery County, Maryland, EveryMVP was founded by sports mom and longtime volunteer Naomi Aiken and launched in October 2026.

Naomi Aiken

EveryMVP

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Maryland Sports Mom Launches EveryMVP to Put Real Trading Cards in the Hands of Youth Athletes News Provided By EveryMVP October 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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