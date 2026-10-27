Global Lab Grown Diamonds Market To Expand At 10.4% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Lab Grown Diamonds Market

Lab Grown Diamonds share

Lab Grown Diamonds Market size

The Business Research Company's Lab Grown Diamonds Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The lab grown diamonds segment is becoming an increasingly influential part of the larger mineral products industry, driven by technological advances and changing consumer preferences. This report explores the market's size, growth factors, key players, and emerging trends shaping the future of synthetic diamonds.

Market Size and Position of Lab Grown Diamonds Within the Broader Industry

The lab grown diamonds market is anticipated to exceed $46 billion by 2030. It forms a substantial portion of its parent category, Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products, which is forecasted to reach about $253 billion by that year. In the grander scale of the Metal and Mineral industry, expected to be worth $9,886 billion by 2030, lab grown diamonds will represent close to half a percent of total value. A steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% is projected leading up to 2030, reflecting strong market momentum.

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Why Polished Lab Grown Diamonds Will Lead Market Share

Within the lab grown diamonds market, two segments dominate: polished and rough stones. Polished diamonds are set to remain the dominant category by 2030, accounting for 76% of the market share, equivalent to $35 billion. This preference is fueled by demand for finished products such as engagement and fashion jewelry, consumer inclination toward certified and ready-to-wear stones, and a surge in customized, design-driven pieces. The presence of polished diamonds in luxury retail environments, coupled with fashion influences and improved cutting and grading techniques, further enhances their appeal.

Additional Market Segments in Lab Grown Diamonds

The market is further categorized based on several factors: by nature into colorless and colored diamonds; by manufacturing processes into high pressure high temperature (HPHT) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) methods; and by application areas including construction and mining, jewelry, healthcare, electronics, and other uses. These distinctions help clarify the diverse uses and production approaches within the sector.

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Jewelry Demand as a Primary Growth Catalyst

The increasing popularity of lab grown diamonds in jewelry is a major force propelling market growth. Consumers are attracted to lab grown stones because they closely resemble natural diamonds but come at a lower price point. Ethical considerations and sustainability add to their appeal, while jewelers broaden their offerings and acceptance grows in bridal and fashion segments. Marketing efforts and certification programs also help build consumer trust. This trend is expected to contribute approximately 2.5% to annual market growth.

Expanding Industrial Applications Create New Opportunities

Lab grown diamonds are valued in industrial sectors due to their exceptional hardness, thermal conductivity, and wear resistance. These qualities make them ideal for tools used in cutting, drilling, grinding, and polishing across electronics, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing industries. The reliable quality and customizability, combined with automation and semiconductor industry growth, drive their wider adoption in industrial processes. This factor is projected to add around 2.0% to yearly market expansion.

Growth Fueled by Retail and Online Sales Channels

The rise of e-commerce and digital retail platforms is significantly influencing the lab grown diamond market. Online shopping enables consumers to easily compare styles, prices, and certifications. Retailers are launching dedicated showrooms and virtual consultation services, while producers reach global customers without heavy physical infrastructure. This shift toward digital commerce is expected to contribute roughly 1.2% to the market's annual growth.

North America Leads With Ethical Sourcing Driving Demand

By 2030, North America is predicted to be the largest regional market for lab grown diamonds, valued at $20 billion and growing from $12 billion in 2025 at an 11% CAGR. This rapid expansion is fueled by consumer preference for ethically sourced, conflict-free stones and a growing demand for affordable luxury jewelry among younger buyers. The surge in direct-to-consumer and online sales, wider use in fashion and engagement jewelry, and strong brand marketing of sustainable alternatives underpin the region's market leadership.

The United States as a Key Country Market

The U.S. is forecasted to hold the largest national share, reaching $12 billion by 2030, up from $7 billion in 2025, also at an 11% CAGR. Growth drivers include widespread adoption of CVD and HPHT production technologies, increased inclusion of lab grown stones in branded jewelry collections, online customization platforms, and acceptance in bridal segments. Collaborative retail partnerships and investments in domestic manufacturing and certification further support expansion.

Top Companies Making Their Mark in the Lab Grown Diamonds Market

In 2025, De Beers Group held the leading position in global lab grown diamond sales, with a market share of 1%. Their technology and innovation division focuses on synthetic diamond solutions, grading expertise, and advanced gemstone technology that support jewelry applications and sustainable alternatives. The market also features other notable players such as Diamond Foundry Inc., Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd., New Diamond Technology, and MiaDonna.

Market Fragmentation and Competitive Landscape

The lab grown diamonds industry remains fragmented; the top ten companies collectively account for only 3% of total revenue as of 2025. This reflects relatively low to moderate barriers to entry related to cultivation technology, quality certification, and precision manufacturing. Leading firms maintain their foothold through diverse product portfolios, advanced production capabilities, established retail partnerships, and continuous innovation. As demand for sustainable and affordable diamond alternatives intensifies, collaboration, technological advancement, and geographic expansion are expected to strengthen their market positions.

Key Players and Their Market Shares in 2025

Some of the prominent companies and their approximate market shares include:

- De Beers Group (1%)

- Diamond Foundry Inc. (1%)

- Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd. (0.3%)

- New Diamond Technology (0.1%)

- Apollo Diamond Inc. (0.02%)

- MiaDonna (0.01%)

- Clean Origin LLC. (0.01%)

- Applied Diamond Inc. (0.01%)

- ALTR Created Diamonds (0.01%)

- Ada Diamonds (0.01%)

Strategic Moves to Maintain Market Leadership

Leading companies are focusing on advancing CVD and HPHT technologies to boost efficiency and scalability. Emphasis is placed on sustainable growth methods and increasing accessibility. Expanding manufacturing and distribution networks globally is a priority, alongside integrating automation to enhance product quality and streamline production.

CVD-Based Jewelry Innovations Spur Market Growth

Innovations in CVD-produced lab grown diamond jewelry expand the market by providing more sustainable luxury options and improving accessibility. For example, in November 2025, Tibarumal Jewels launched Elevé Diamonds, a brand featuring IGI-certified CVD lab grown diamond collections. These developments offer consumers ethical, high-quality alternatives and accelerate the adoption of lab grown diamonds within the luxury jewelry segment.

The Combined Market Value of Polished and Rough Diamonds

The polished and rough diamond categories represent the most significant growth areas, projected to add over $18 billion in value by 2030. Polished stones are expected to grow by $14 billion, while rough diamonds contribute an additional $4 billion between 2025 and 2030. This growth stems from demand for certified, cut-ready gemstones in retail, advanced finishing technology, branded lab grown diamond collections, and a consumer preference for affordable luxury. Online customization and direct sales channels, along with improvements in grading and certification, further enhance this market segment's appeal.

Value Chain Participants in the Lab Grown Diamonds Market

Key suppliers of raw materials include companies such as Element Six Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., IIa Technologies Pte. Ltd., Diamond Foundry Inc., and WD Lab Grown Diamonds LLC. Wholesalers and distributors feature names like Ritani LLC, Clean Origin LLC, Blue Nile Inc., and MiaDonna & Company. End users encompass major jewelry brands and retailers including De Beers Group, Pandora A/S, Signet Jewelers Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Tiffany and Company, Cartier, and others, illustrating the breadth of involvement across the supply chain.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Lab Grown Diamonds Market To Expand At 10.4% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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