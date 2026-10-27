State Bar Of Michigan Names Lexara A Preferred Partner, Bringing AI-Guided Client Intake To 46,000+ Michigan Attorneys

Lexara Engage automates client intake and conflict checks so lawyers can focus on judgment, with an exclusive offer for State Bar of Michigan members.

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The State Bar of Michigan (SBM) has named Lexara a Preferred Partner, giving the organization's more than 46,000 members access to Lexara Engage, an AI-guided client intake and conflict-checking platform, at exclusive member pricing.Lexara Engage conducts live intake conversations around the clock, asking the questions an attorney would ask. It automatically screens each new matter for conflicts, and hands the firm an organized, ready-to-review file - all under the firm's own branding. By modernizing the first and most time-sensitive touchpoint, Engage lets attorneys walk into the first client meeting already prepared to advise, rather than gathering names and dates. Members can customize the intake questions to their practice area or use Lexara's attorney-designed defaults.Through a dedicated portal at lexara /sbmi, State Bar of Michigan members receive 30 days free, 20% off their first year, a complimentary onboarding session to get Engage up and running, and two additional months free on annual plans.“Intake is where firms win or lose clients. It's also where conflict checks need to be performed. Conflicts of interest are the single greatest source of malpractice complaints,” said Amy Swaner, founder of Lexara and a former practicing attorney.“I built Engage so lawyers aren't spending billable time on important, but non-billable activities. Lawyers retain all the judgment and get their billable hours back.Michigan attorneys can learn more and activate the member offer at lexara/sbmi.ABOUT LEXARALexara is a legal technology company whose flagship product, Lexara Engage, automates client intake and conflict checking for law firms. Built by a practicing attorney, Engage runs AI-guided intake conversations, screens for conflicts in real time, and delivers organized matters under each firm's own branding, safety and privacy controls built in, and integrations to the tools firms already use. Learn more at lexara.ABOUT THE STATE BAR OF MICHIGANEstablished in 1935, the State Bar of Michigan is the regulatory and licensing entity for all attorneys in Michigan. Headquartered in Lansing with more than 46,000 members, the mission of the State Bar of Michigan is to promote the professionalism of lawyers, advocate for an open, fair, and accessible justice system, and provide services to members to help them best serve clients.Participation in the State Bar of Michigan Preferred Partner Program does not constitute endorsement by the State Bar of Michigan; members should evaluate services independently.Amy Swaner, Founder, Lexara... · 515-850-7226 · lexaraMedia Contact: Natalie Maughan ·...

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State Bar of Michigan Names Lexara a Preferred Partner, Bringing AI-Guided Client Intake to 46,000+ Michigan Attorneys News Provided By Lexara October 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Law, Technology



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