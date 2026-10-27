Cisne Solves Hybrid Workforce Complexity With AI-Native Capacity Orchestration For Avaya Infinity Customers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As AI Agents Reshape Contact Center Staffing, Cisne Unifies Workforce Intelligence Across Human & AI Operations, Earning Technical Validation for Avaya Infinity

- Trish Stone, Sr Director of Product Management, AvayaCORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cisne, a leader in AI-native workforce management (WFM) and operational orchestration, today announced a validated integration now available for Avaya Infinitycustomers, providing enhanced workforce capacity orchestration capabilities within Cisne WFM. This integration is designed to solve the growing operational complexity of modern, hybrid contact centers.Cisne has invested to validate this innovative technology through the Avaya Innovation Hub – a global program that provides a curated starting point to help enterprises evaluate, test, and adopt specialized third-party AI and technology partner integrations for the Avaya Infinity platform.As organizations rapidly scale conversational AI and autonomous agents alongside human staff and outsourced BPO partners-across enterprise platforms including Avaya Infinity-customer experience (CX) leaders face a critical challenge: traditional workforce management tools were built to schedule human employees, not to manage dynamic, multi-agent hybrid capacity. Cisne WFM bridges this gap by unifying historical demand, live operational signals, and workforce intelligence across voice, digital, and back-office operations to optimize staffing, service levels, and operational costs in real time."Contact centers are no longer staffed only by employees. Customer work now moves among human agents, BPO teams, conversational AI, and increasingly autonomous systems, often within the same customer journey," said Natalie Perez, CEO of Cisne. "Traditional workforce management was built to schedule people. Cisne was built to orchestrate hybrid capacity. Our platform gives organizations an operational foundation to understand that capacity in real time, model the workforce impact of automation, and make faster decisions as conditions change."Workforce Management Built for Hybrid OperationsRather than treating automation as simple volume reduction, Cisne WFM helps organizations plan for work that is contained, transferred, escalated, or returned to a human agent.Key capabilities include:●Unified Capacity Planning: Delivers a single, cohesive operational view of demand and capacity across internal teams, outsourced operations, and automated customer-service systems.●Real-Time Intraday Intelligence: Connects live operational events and state changes to dynamic scheduling algorithms, reducing manual data handling and identifying intraday risk instantly.●Full Journey Visibility: Tracks not only total inbound volume, but where work is resolved, how it moves across systems, and what human workforce capacity remains necessary to meet experience and cost targets.Technical Validation and Enterprise Integration via Avaya Innovation HubTo ensure seamless deployment across complex enterprise environments, Cisne WFM has completed technical validation within the Avaya Innovation Hub. Designed for open-architecture environments, the validated integration brings historical demand, live operational signals, and workforce-administration data from the Avaya Infinity platform directly into Cisne's orchestration engine.Capabilities for the Cisne WFM integration with Avaya Infinity for enterprise customers include:●Historical Data Ingestion: Direct ingestion of offered and answered contacts, abandonment measures, and handle-time metrics to power precise forecasting and reporting.●Real-Time Event Subscriptions: Live visibility into agent activity, availability, and ready/not-ready state changes via Avaya's real-time subscriptions and Element API to drive intraday adherence.●Administrative Synchronization: Automated alignment of agent records, queue relationships, skills, and routing-related attributes across deployed workflows."The future of customer service isn't about choosing between people and AI-it's about bringing them together in the right way," said Trish Stone, Senior Director of Product Management at Avaya. "Through our integration with Cisne, organizations can connect Avaya Infinity with the workforce intelligence they need to understand demand, capacity, and performance across human and digital resources. This is another example of how an open ecosystem can help customers move toward a more connected model of care, where people and AI work together to deliver better experiences."AvailabilityCisne WFM for Avaya Infinity is available now through the Avaya Innovation Hub. Organizations can deploy Cisne to unify Avaya Infinity operational data with workforce forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, and AI-native capacity planning.About CisneCisne provides AI-native workforce management and operational orchestration purpose-built for high-variance contact center environments. The platform combines core WFM, forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, adherence, reporting, workforce intelligence, and employee self-service, with governed GenAI and agentic AI that synchronizes live contact center performance metrics with dynamic scheduling algorithms, unifying capacity planning across internal staff, outsourced BPO operations, and autonomous conversational systems. Cisne serves Commercial, Mid-Market, and Enterprise contact centers and connects to CCaaS, CRM, HR, and payroll ecosystems through open API and MCP layers. Cisne is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida. To learn how Cisne restores operational predictability to modern service organizations, visit .About AvayaAvaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world's largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections. Learn more at avaya.

Heather Turbeville

Cisne

+1 954-800-6331

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Cisne Solves Hybrid Workforce Complexity with AI-Native Capacity Orchestration for Avaya Infinity Customers News Provided By Cisne AI Solutions, Inc. October 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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