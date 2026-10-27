SwitchBot / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

SwitchBot Launches AI Art Frame 2 with Full-Color E Ink and Personalized Art

27.10.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of SwitchBot AI Art Frame 2, a full-color E Ink art frame designed to make digital art feel at home in real living spaces. Featuring a full-frame presentation, a paper-like non-glowing display, flexible wireless placement, and AI creative tools, it turns artwork, photographs, memories, and ideas into an evolving part of the home.



Available in 7.1-inch, 13.3-inch, and 31.5-inch sizes, AI Art Frame 2 can move from desks and bedside tables to entryways and statement walls. It includes 500 curated masterpieces and allows users to upload personal content, schedule artwork changes, share memories remotely, and create original pieces through SwitchBot AI Studio. Framed Art, Not Another Screen AI Art Frame 2 removes the traditional white mat from the display area, allowing artwork to extend to the edge of the physical frame for a more immersive presentation. Its full-color E Ink Spectra 6 display uses ambient light instead of a constantly illuminated backlight, creating a non-glowing, paper-like appearance without the visual presence of a conventional screen. A walnut-color wood-grain finish, stepped bevel profile, and clean mitered corners complete the decorative frame aesthetic. Rather than appearing as another bright display in the room, AI Art Frame 2 is designed to blend naturally into the interior and let the artwork take focus. Art That Changes With Life AI Art Frame 2 includes 500 curated masterpieces, allowing users to refresh a room for a new mood, season, or occasion without buying, reframing, or rehanging physical art. Personal photographs and original work can also be batch-uploaded through the SwitchBot App, bringing family memories, travel moments, and creative projects out of the phone and into everyday view. Artwork can be changed through the app, using the rear button, or by tapping the frame three times. Slideshow and schedule modes automate updates, while supported Alexa commands, the SwitchBot API, and Home Assistant offer additional ways to manage the display. A supplied 16GB microSD card stores approximately 5,000 images locally, with actual capacity varying by file format, resolution, and size. Made for Every Space A built-in rechargeable battery and power-efficient E Ink display allow AI Art Frame 2 to operate for up to three years per charge when refreshed once daily, helping keep walls and surfaces free from visible power cables*. Wi-Fi connectivity also allows images to be sent to the frame from a distance. The 7.1-inch model can stand on a desk, shelf, or bedside table or be mounted on a wall. The 13.3-inch model works across entryways, sideboards, bedrooms, and smaller wall arrangements, while the wall-mounted 31.5-inch model creates a larger centerpiece for living rooms and main walls. A built-in accelerometer automatically recognizes portrait or landscape orientation. A Gift for Every Occasion Gift Mode makes AI Art Frame 2 personal before the box is even opened. Gift-givers can scan the QR code on the packaging, select photographs or artwork, and add a personal message for the recipient to reveal after setup. Once the frame is in use, new images can continue to be shared remotely, allowing the gift to grow with holidays, trips, milestones, and everyday life. This makes AI Art Frame 2 suitable for housewarmings, weddings, anniversaries, family celebrations, and other meaningful occasions. Turn What Matters Into Art Through SwitchBot AI Studio, AI Art Remix can transform a favorite photograph or a child's drawing into styles such as an oil painting or sketch, while AI Art Prompt lets users add new settings, details, or atmosphere through text*. Users can also long-press the frame's function button and describe a scene, color palette, mood, or artistic style aloud to generate an original work from their own words. Weather Muse uses local weather as creative input, producing artwork inspired by sunny, rainy, cloudy, or seasonal conditions. Together, these tools turn personal memories, passing ideas, and the world outside into art made for the home. Pricing and Availability SwitchBot AI Art Frame 2 will be available beginning October 27, 2026, through SwitchBot's official website and Amazon stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

7.1-inch: USD 169.99 / CAD 219.99 / GBP 179.99 / EUR 199.99

13.3-inch: USD 399.99 / CAD 449.99 / GBP 409.99 / EUR 429.99 31.5-inch: USD 1,399.99 / CAD 1,799.99 / GBP 1,599.99 / EUR 1,599.99 For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. *SwitchBot AI Studio is a paid software service and includes a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Feature availability, supported languages, generation limits, and regional availability may vary. Battery life is based on one image refresh per day and varies by model, network conditions, usage, and environment. Media Kit: SwitchBot AI Art Frame 2







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