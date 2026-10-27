THE 33RD CHINA INTERNATIONAL ADVERTISING FESTIVAL / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Empowered by Digital Intelligence, Fueling Global Collaboration -- The 33rd China International Advertising Festival Convened in Haidian, Beijing

27.10.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST

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BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 33rd China International Advertising Festival, co-hosted by the China Advertising Association (CAA) and the People's Government of Haidian District, Beijing, was held in Haidian from October 23 to 25. Centered on the theme "Empowered by Digital Intelligence, Fueling Global Collaboration," the festival featured a packed agenda including five flagship events, eighteen industry forums, two advertising entry collection and exhibition showcases, three specialized exhibitions, four resource promotion & launch events, and five supporting activities. It included international forums that built platforms for global exchange, alongside signature events facilitating resource alignment and cross-sector collaboration. Zhang Guohua, President of CAA and Global Vice President of the International Advertising Association (IAA), stated at the opening ceremony that openness and cooperation have always been the hallmark of China's advertising industry, and that the festival was shifting its international resource engagement from one-on-one matchmaking toward ecosystem building. This year's gathering brought advertising professionals from twenty-seven countries to Haidian. Fredrik Borestrom, World President & Chair of IAA and Director of International Agency Development at LinkedIn, noted in his opening address that China is vital to the IAA. As one of the world's largest and most dynamic advertising markets, China brings talent, insights and leadership that are shaping the global advertising industry. As the core zone of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei International Science and Technology Innovation Center, Haidian District boasts abundant creative, tech and digital industry resources, creating ample room for integrated innovation within the advertising sector. Rooted in Haidian, the festival drove deep integration between global advertising demands and local scientific and technological strengths. It acted both as a testbed for digital intelligence innovation in advertising and a high-level platform for Haidian to grow its digital cultural industries and lift its global profile. The 33rd China International Advertising Festival served as an important window for creative exchanges between Chinese and global advertising professionals. Rooted in Haidian and linked to the world, the event pushed for deeper international collaboration for China's advertising sector, carving out new pathways for open and win-win development amid the wave of digital intelligence innovation.



View original content: 27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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