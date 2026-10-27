Bengal: Two Bangladeshi Women Arrested For Illegally Entering India

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) Two Bangladeshi women were arrested on Tuesday for illegally entering India from Bangladesh and boarding a long-distance train to Keralam.

The Railway Police conducted a joint operation at the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station in north Bengal's Siliguri and arrested them.

Police said that the names of the arrested are Rabia Akhtar and Shiuli Akhtar. Both are residents of Narayanganj district of Bangladesh.

According to Railway Police sources, based on information received through sources, the Special Operation Group of Siliguri GRP and NJP GRP jointly conducted a search operation in the general compartment of a long-distance train bound for Bengaluru at NJP station.

At that time, the two women were arrested from the train.

Later, when they were brought to the Siliguri GRP police station for questioning, they could not show any valid documents to enter India. The police finally arrested them as they did not have valid documents.

Initial investigation and interrogation revealed that after illegally entering India through the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, the two women first went to Assam to leave for Keralam. They took a train from Kamakhya in Assam.

However, it is still unclear why or with whose help they entered India and what was the main motive behind going to Keralam. The investigating officers are probing whether there is any major smuggling ring or any other international link behind this.

Regarding the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police, Anupam Majumdar, said that the two Bangladeshi women were arrested after a raid at NJP station on a tip-off.

"No valid documents related to their stay or entry into India were found with them. An investigation has been started along with interrogation to find out the purpose for which they entered India and were going to Keralam," said the officer.

Police sources said that the arrested women are being questioned to find out whether anyone else has entered the country illegally along with them and who had helped them gain entry to the country.