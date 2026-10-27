Maha Cabinet Clears Rs 13,856-Cr Metro Line 12-A CM Fadnavis Sets 3.5-Year Deadline

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the 18.40 km Mumbai Metro Line 12-A, connecting Manpada–Katai Naka to Taloja via Kalyan Phata.

The committee directed authorities to ensure the project is completed within three and a half years. The project cost is estimated at Rs 13,856.37 crore.

The 18.40 km fully elevated corridor connecting Manpada–Katai Naka to Taloja (via Kalyan Phata) will have 12 elevated stations. It includes a 6.93 km 4-lane integrated flyover and an 8.69 km 6-lane integrated flyover. The expected daily ridership will be 4,74,000 commuters. The project is likely to cut road commute times by 40% to 50%.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing agency, and the government has also declared it the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the project.

Metro Line 12-A is designed as a crucial connectivity corridor linking industrial and logistics hubs across Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai. The project will have multimodal integrations. There will be interchanges with Metro Line 12 and the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train feeder routes at Katai Naka.

It will be connected to Metro Line 14 between Katai Naka and Kalyan Phata and also to Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 at Amandoot station.

Feeder bus services are planned at all 12 stations to ensure smooth last-mile connectivity. Selected government lands within the project influence zone will be transferred to MMRDA to support development and funding.

According to MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, the shift from private road transport to rapid transit will reduce congestion on national highways and cut carbon dioxide (CO_2) emissions.

Beyond traffic relief, the project aims to accelerate economic and industrial development across the Thane–Navi Mumbai region.

CM Fadnavis also instructed officials to accelerate all ongoing metro construction projects state-wide to meet target deadlines.