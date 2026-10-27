Indian Railways Opens Applications For 1,265 Station Master Posts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Indian Railways has launched a dedicated recruitment process for station Masters offering 1,265 vacancies across various Railway Recruitment Boards and zones with the commencement of online applications from Tuesday, an official statement said.

The online application window will close on November 25, 2026, the statement from the Ministry of Railways said.

The opportunities extend across multiple Railway zones, enabling eligible graduates to compete for positions in different parts of the country. RRB Mumbai notified the highest number of vacancies at 177, followed by Jammu-Srinagar at 122 and Chennai at 119.

"Indian Railways has opened a new avenue of employment for graduate candidates with the commencement of online applications for Station Master recruitment under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2026," the statement said.

The ministry advised candidates to review the detailed eligibility conditions, vacancy distribution and application instructions before submitting their forms.

Candidates can access the detailed recruitment notification, eligibility requirements, examination syllabus, application instructions and RRB-wise vacancy distribution through the official website.

The dedicated recruitment process provides candidates with a specific notification covering eligibility requirements, examination procedures and vacancy distribution for the post, it added.

Indian Railways is currently running a ticket‐checking drive across the Central Railway network till October 31, targeting concession tickets, fixed reservation quotas, railway passes and group bookings, a separate statement had said.

Ticket‐checking staff verify passengers' eligibility and insist on original identity proof for concessions and quota travel. The checking is being conducted in railway stations as well as local trains.

Acceptable IDs include Aadhaar, passport, PAN, driving licence, voter ID, government photo ID, student ID, bank passbook with photo, and bank credit card with laminated photo. Passengers should carry the original document and not rely only on a photocopy or an image of the document stored on their phone.