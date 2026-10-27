MP: 'Carbide Guns', Illegal Firecrackers Banned Ahead Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 27 (IANS) The Commissioner of Police, Bhopal, has imposed a strict ban on the manufacture, sale, storage and use of illegal improvised firework devices, including 'carbide guns', 'carbide cannons' and 'carbide lamps', in the interest of public safety during the forthcoming Diwali festival.

In an order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the police chief prohibited the unauthorised manufacture, procurement, distribution, repair, assembly, purchase, sale, display for sale, storage, import or commercial availability of any prohibited firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.

The ban specifically covers devices made from iron, steel or PVC pipes filled with explosive substances designed to produce loud explosive sounds.

In the last few years, several people reported damage to their eyes -- to an irreversible extent, in Bhopal and nearby districts of Vidisha, Sagar and Sehore after use of "Carbide Guns."

The order notes that such illegal devices pose a significant risk of severe injuries, illnesses, fires, explosions and damage to public and private property. Their use in crowded markets, residential areas, public thoroughfares and near schools creates a grave danger to human life and health.

The manufacture and handling of these items involve improper use of flammable gases, calcium carbide and other hazardous materials that can easily lead to untoward incidents.

“As in previous years, ensuring public peace, public safety and the protection of the lives and health of citizens during Diwali and other festivals remains a primary responsibility of the administration,” the order said.

The prohibition will remain in force for two months from the date of issuance. Any person affected by the order may approach the Commissioner of Police seeking relief or modification.

Violation of the order, or any part of it, will constitute a punishable offence under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in addition to other applicable laws, the order said.

Authorities have urged citizens to refrain from using or dealing in such dangerous devices and to report any violations to help maintain law and order in the city during the festive season.