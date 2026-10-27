Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution For Uninterrupted Public Welfare Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 27 (IANS) To protect the socio-economic rights of lakhs of families across the state, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday unanimously passed a comprehensive resolution affirming that the public welfare schemes and direct financial entitlements of the people of the state shall continue uninterrupted.

Moved on the floor of the House by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, the resolution firmly established that the resources of Punjab belong to its people, and the foremost duty of an elected government is to deploy those resources to provide financial dignity, quality healthcare, and essential household relief.

The House categorically rejected attempts to label public welfare spending as a“waste of money”.

Moving the resolution, Cheema said,“Direct assistance provides critical relief to mothers managing monthly household budgets, farmers cultivating fields, and families confronting unexpected medical crises.”

The Assembly affirmed that public support reinforces citizen dignity, self-respect, and economic independence rather than diminishing it.

The resolution highlighted key achievements of the Bhagwant Mann government that have transformed daily living standards across the state.

For women's financial independence, over 80 lakh mothers and daughters are registered under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, receiving Rs 1,000 per month for the general category and Rs 1,500 per month for eligible Scheduled Caste women. In addition, women undertake over 1 crore free journeys each month on state-run buses, while the Ashirwad Scheme provides Rs 51,000 for the marriage of eligible daughters.

In household and agricultural energy relief, the provision of 300 units of free domestic electricity per month has eliminated power bills for more than 90 per cent of households since 2022. Free power for agricultural tube-wells continues to support lakhs of farming households.

For universal healthcare access, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana provides health treatment coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family annually.

A network of 1,244 Aam Aadmi Clinics has already served around 2 crore patients, drastically lowering out-of-pocket medical expenses. Social security pensions of Rs 1,500 per month support 30 lakh senior citizens, widows, destitute persons, and persons with disabilities.

Under the Meri Rasoi Yojana, 40 lakh families receive essential food supplies free of cost every quarter, while nearly seven lakh elderly citizens have completed free spiritual journeys under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana.

Calling on all political parties to end ambiguity and declare their stand clearly to the people of Punjab, the resolution noted that withdrawing these benefits would directly deprive households of funds required for basic food, healthcare, and education.